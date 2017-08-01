Mobile Locksmith Pros El Paso Announce That Additional Services For Access Control Systems Are Now Available

Technicians are now fully trained and equipped to provide installation and repair services for many different types of access control systems.

Local company, Mobile Locksmith Pros El Paso, has just made public that a complete range of commercial locksmith services is now available in El Paso, Texas, including services for a wide variety of systems for access controls. This service expansion is part of a company wide commitment to continue to be a full-service locksmith company as new security technologies emerge.

Company insiders revealed that their technicians are now fully trained and equipped to provide installation and repair services for many different types of access control systems including keyless entry systems, biometric locks, electromagnetic locks, electric strikes, keypad locks, fob/card reader systems, smart lock systems, keypad entry locks, and more.

Additional commercial services that are available include services for motion sensors, master key locks, panic bars, and push bars. And it was noted that 24-hour emergency locksmith services are still in effect for all of the new services now available.

According to company management; “We are so thrilled to make it known that we have the experts that can service all of the newest high-tech security systems. And we also want our customers to know that our guarantee to fast response times, high-quality work, and upfront prices will continue to apply to all of our services no matter how the industry evolves.”

About the company: Mobile Locksmith Pros El Paso provides residential, commercial, and automotive locksmith services in El Paso, Texas and surrounding areas. All services are available on a 24-hour basis and the company is licensed, bonded, and insured. For more information, visit the company website: http://locksmithelpasotexas.com/

