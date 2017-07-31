Protecting Workers in California from Solvent Exposure Hazards

It is not uncommon for many types of business in California to have solvents inside their buildings. Whether used as a cleaning agent or as an essential component in the production or manufacturing process, solvents play an important role in many industries.

The National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health (NIOSH) describes solvents as substances that are capable of dissolving or dispersing one or more other substances. Most solvents are liquids, but they can also be a solid or a gas. Tox Town, a website hosted by the U.S. National Library of Medicine, states that the term solvent usually refers to organic solvents, which contain carbon. Organic solvents can be classified into three main types, and these include oxygenated, hydrocarbon and halogenated solvents.

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) reports that millions of workers are exposed to solvents on a daily basis. The agency also states that health hazards associated with solvent exposure include toxicity to the nervous system, reproductive damage, liver and kidney damage, respiratory impairment, cancer and dermatitis.

In California, many different types of solvents are part of the state’s Proposition 65 list. Proposition 65 requires businesses to notify Californians about significant amounts of chemicals in the products they purchase, in their homes or workplaces, or that are released into the environment.

“Workers can be exposed to solvents by breathing them, absorbing them through the skin or by swallowing them,” said Michael Chapman, Laboratory Manager of LA Testing’s Huntington Beach facility. “To protect workers in California from solvent exposures and to help keep companies in regulatory compliance, LA Testing offers services to test for solvents and other potentially harmful chemical compounds. They provide all of the sampling supplies necessary and even have respirators and other personal protective equipment (PPE) available to prevent exposure hazards.”

LA Testing has also sponsored an educational video about solvents and occupational and residential exposure concerns that can be seen at: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XZO7vJa7P1Q.

To learn more about solvent testing or other industrial hygiene, environmental or indoor air quality (IAQ) services, please visit www.LATesting.com, email info@LATesting.com or call (800) 755-1794.

