Best Selling Book, “SMART HEALTH,” Is Now Free on Amazon for 5 Days (until 08/04/2017)

How Important is Your Health?

The older we get, the more concern we have for our health, as it should be! In today’s fast paced Health Care world, patients are not taught how to be healthy. In the US almost 70% of us are on prescription medications, and almost 70% of us are considered medically “overweight,” and more than 1/3rd are considered obese, and the numbers keep climbing!

If drugs and medications were the answer to improving our health, then why is the US ranked #33 in Health out of all developed countries? I grew up a sickly child, I know what it’s like to live dependent on medications and I know that Big Pharma has got a Death Grip on our nation.

Reading this book, you will learn:

* Diabetes, Heart Disease and Cancer are Killing us! Find out their Hidden Causes

* The Dangers of Pain Killers

* How you can Easily Lose Weight Without all the Struggle

* The Secrets of Living a Healthy Life Full of Energy

You will learn about the hidden dangers, and the secrets, to improving your Health that your Doctor is not telling you. Knowledge is Power but, you must be able to put it into practice and make it work for you and your Lifestyle. The 4 biggest killers today are: Heart Disease, Cancer, Diabetes and Obesity, all lifestyle based.

Healthy body, isn’t that what you really want? I have studied Health for 40 years, working one on one with patients for 30 years and I haven’t been on an antibiotic in 25 years. You can and will improve your health needing less Doctor visits, and get OFF unnecessary medications. Follow the advice in these pages of this book and allow me to help you.

Lastly, what exactly is stopping you from taking back control over your own health? Pay attention to your body now, because one day, your health may depend upon it! Now, Scroll to the top and click the “buy now” button, and I will see you on the other side.

“Couldn’t put this book down!!!! Excellent!!! A MUST READ!!! So informative with great insight into today’s health care industry and its illusionary practices. Medicate and overmedicate is surely not the answer!! My Dad, age 81, has diabetes and high BP…doctors have him on 20+ pills a day…more pills prescribed each time he goes to the doctor. UGGG!! His friend is on 30 pills a day at age 95. Seems to be the norm with our Senior generation. A viscous cycle that needs to STOP!!! The author brings a much needed awareness to living a better quality of life healthily and happily.” – K. Lynne

“Gives you much to think about. Conclusion…medication isn’t the first line of defense, although it may be needed in some instances. Healthy living is the best strategy for a longer life.” – Gail Smith

Dr. Craig Koehler grew up in the central valley of California, in the city of Fresno. He has been in private practice in Hannington Beach, CA since 1992. As a young boy he struggled with his own health problems developing chronic allergies by age 13. This led to the overuse of prescription antihistamines, antibiotics, allergy shots and finally, surgery. These medical procedures never solved or cured his condition and he grew up, the sickly kid in school, that was always sneezing, coughing, blowing his nose, and struggling to fit in. By the age of 17, he came to the realization that health didn’t come from a bottle of pills, shots and especially not from unnecessary surgery. His journey to find his own health resulted in him becoming a Chiropractor at the age of 26.

