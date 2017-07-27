New Liftoff Data Shows that Amazon’s “Prime Week” is Actually a Goldmine of Opportunity for Other Shopping Apps

Liftoff, the leader in mobile app marketing and retargeting, today released new data around Amazon’s third annual Prime Day and how the day-long sale affects the wider world of e-commerce. The data reveals that Prime Day has a huge positive impact on other mobile commerce businesses throughout the entire week, with the exception of Prime Day itself.



Black Friday in July

After just three years, there’s no question that Amazon Prime Day is vastly regarded as the Black Friday of the Summer season. This year, Prime Day brought about the biggest sales day ever in the history of the e-commerce giant, with sales growing more than 60 percent since 2016. More and more, e-commerce marketers are blasting out their own discounts and promotions in an attempt to counter Amazon’s 30-hour day of deals -- but are their efforts effective?



To better understand the impact of Prime Day on mobile shopping apps not named Amazon, Liftoff analyzed the install and purchase rates over a seven day period: three days leading up to Prime Day, Prime Day itself, and the three days following. The company then compared “Prime Week” to the previous six week period in order to establish benchmarks for shopping app install rates and purchase rates. The study analyzed over 4 million mobile ad impressions, 844,069 app installs and 17,313 purchases within non-Amazon mobile shopping apps.



Amazon or not, Prime Day has users poised to purchase

While shopping app installs saw a slight decrease around Prime Day, of those users who did install a shopping app, 46.76 percent more went on to make a purchase when compared to the previous six weeks--suggesting that while those mobile users who installed a commerce app around Amazon Prime Day did so with a very high intent to purchase.



In that case, ecommerce marketers may find great benefit in targeting new customers leading up to Prime Day, as this seems to be a period of dedication and determination when it comes to mobile shopping. But does Amazon’s day of deals still dominate the market?



M-commerce marketers may lose the Prime Day battle, but win the week

According to Liftoff’s data, the three days leading up to Prime Day showed higher rates of installs and purchases in non-Amazon shopping apps than when compared to the prior six weeks. On Prime Day itself, however, the data showed that non-Amazon shopping apps experience a 12.84 percent drop in purchases and a 1.62 percent drop in installs, clearly suggesting that consumers shifted their purchase behavior to Amazon.



But that didn’t last long -- once Prime Day ended, the data revealed an even greater lift in conversions on other shopping apps, with purchases peaking by nearly 71 percent on the Thursday following Prime Day. In other words, Amazon Prime Day primes consumers to purchase -- be it on Amazon or otherwise.

The Prime Day surge might be an Amazon-only phenomenon, but the summertime holiday undoubtedly gets mobile users in the shopping mood. So while shopping apps may want to avoid spending their marketing dollars on Prime Day itself, they shouldn’t give up too easily. “Prime Week” presents a tremendous opportunity to drive meaningful sales and revenue, by targeting new users before the holiday and retargeting existing customers after it.

