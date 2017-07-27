Honda Recognized as “Most Awarded Brand of 2017“ by Kelley Blue Book; Accord, Civic and CR-V Featured as “10 Most Awarded Cars of 2017“

Kelley Blue Book has recognized Honda as the Most Awarded Brand of 2017, with more than two dozen brand and individual model awards this year. In addition to the brand award, three Honda models were included in the 10 Most Awarded Cars of 2017 list, with the Honda Accord earning the most awards, including the Kelley Blue Book Best Buy in the midsize car category. The Civic earned the number two spot with multiple accolades including a 2017 Overall Best Buy, and the CR-V also placed in the top ten with its awards, including the Best Family Car of 2017.