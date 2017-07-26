Xerox Establishes Special Recognition for Managed Print Services-Savvy Channel Partners

Xerox has introduced a managed print services (MPS) accreditation program recognizing a select group of channel partners that demonstrate MPS expertise and revenue growth.

The Xerox MPS Accreditation Program participants receive custom training, exclusive access to sales and assessment tools, pricing considerations and marketing support. The program embodies Xerox’s sustained efforts to help channel partners forge new and accelerated revenue streams – in this case, the lucrative opportunity to deliver MPS solutions to small- and medium-sized businesses (SMBs).

“The success of our partners is critical to our success, so we’re investing millions of dollars in training, marketing support, services infrastructure, and new tools and solutions that help our channel partners address the underpenetrated SMB market,” said Jim Joyce, vice president, MPS, U.S. Channels Unit, Xerox. “MPS is their answer for recurring revenue – it gives them higher margins, more touch points within a client’s business and helps turn traditional printers into smart, connected workplace assistants.”

Within the Xerox MPS Accreditation Program, Master Elite distinction is the most prestigious level, acknowledging partners that have the greatest business performance and commitment to providing their SMB customers MPS solutions.

MPS solutions reduce paper-laden tasks for SMB customers

Master Elite-accredited Parmetech, Inc., a national reseller of technology hardware, software and related services based in Havertown, Penn., has been a Xerox partner for more than 10 years and is recognized for optimizing its customers’ print environments. Different in its approach from many dealers, Parmetech employs Xerox’s broad MPS portfolio and workflow automation solutions to solve SMB customer problems and reduce paper-laden tasks.

“One of our top customers was able to go from 500 invoices per month to just one with Xerox’s robust suite of MPS tools, which have been critical in the management of our largest clients,” said Ana Fernandez-Parmet, president, Parmetech. “As a longtime partner of Xerox, the best part of Master Elite accreditation is the validation it gives us, as well as the ability to further differentiate our business from the competition.”

MPS opportunities plentiful in SMB market

Benchmark Business Solutions has offered document-related services for more than 20 years. Named the number-one Xerox agency in the U.S. six times, the Texas-based MPS leader prides itself on delivering seamless productivity solutions to SMB customers. And the Xerox Master Elite-accredited company sees no shortage of MPS opportunities for channel partners in the SMB market.

“Our business has continued to grow each year, and we couldn’t have done it without a powerful MPS portfolio of industry-leading products and impressive technology,” said Jeff Horn, president and CEO, Benchmark Business Solutions. “Xerox’s brand recognition captures the attention of our target market and always gives us a seat at the table. The sky’s the limit for our company thanks to the investments Xerox has made and the strategies implemented with their partners.”

Both dealers are leaders in demonstrating to other channel partners the power and potential in providing SMB customers with MPS solutions. For more information about Xerox’s Channel Partner Program and MPS offerings, visit https://www.xerox.com/en-us/about/partner-programs

