KNSS, a Joint Venture Manufacturing and Selling Automotive Flat Steel Products in Indonesia, Starts Commercial Operation

Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corporation (NSSMC) (Representative Director and President: Kosei Shindo) and PT Krakatau Steel (Persero) Tbk (PTKS) (President Director: Mas Wigrantoro Roes Setiyadi) established a joint venture PT KRAKATAU NIPPON STEEL SUMIKIN (KNSS) in the Republic of Indonesia for the manufacture and sale of automotive flat steel products. After constructing a plant KNSS has started commercial production on July 24, 2017.

Combined with the high growth potential of the Indonesian automotive market, automakers’ needs for anti-corrosion steel and high-strength steel are also expected to grow. KNSS has therefore built a Galvanizing, Annealing and Processing Line (GAPL), which is an integrated manufacturing line consisting of a Continuous Annealing Line and a Continuous Galvanizing Line. This is the same as the state-of-the-art equipment now in operation at NSSMC’s steelworks, and is capable of producing high-grade, high-quality cold-rolled, hot-dip galvanized, and galvannealed steel sheets, including steel sheets for automotive outer panels and high-strength steel sheets up to a 1.2GPa class. Operating this new line enables KNSS to respond to the high-standard needs of automakers in Indonesia.

Through local production of high-grade, high-quality steel sheets at KNSS, NSSMC and PTKS intend to contribute to the further development of the Indonesian automotive industry.

Outline of KNSS

- Company name: PT KRAKATAU NIPPON STEEL SUMIKIN

- Establishment: December 2012

- President: Naomasa Arita

- Location: Cilegon, Banten Province, the Republic of Indonesia

- Capital: US$142 million

- Main business: Manufacture and sale of cold-rolled steel and hot-dip galvanized steel products for automotive use

- Shareholding ratio: NSSMC: 80%, PTKS: 20%

- Productive capacity: 480,000 metric tons/year

- Investment amount: Approximately US$300 million

- Number of employees: Approximately 280 persons

Outline of PTKS

- Establishment: 1971

- President Director: Mas Wigrantoro Roes Setiyadi

- Location: (Head office) Cilegon (approximately 100 kilometers from Jakarta to the west)

- Total assets: US$3.9 billion (CY2016) * 80% equity stake owned by the Indonesian government

- Main business: Manufacture and sale of flat steel products, sections, bars & wire rods, and steel pipes

- Steel product sales: Approximately 2.2 million metric tons per year (CY2016)