Performance enhancements attributed to investments and new technology

Verizon continues to make advances in the wireless industry to ensure its customers have the best possible experience to share life’s moments. This is especially true in Cleveland where the nation’s leading wireless provider is continuously investing in upgrades to its network – like boosted capacity – so its customers can call, text, stream and post at anytime, anywhere.

Verizon’s ongoing yearly investments in Ohio ($385 million in 2016), combined with its leadership in deploying advanced technologies, resulted in its Cleveland network coming out on top as ranked by RootMetrics®, an independent organization.

Over the last five years in Cleveland alone, Verizon has invested more than $300 million in network enhancements. Many of the upgrades have come in the form of “small cells” hidden on top of traffic signals and utility poles, boosting coverage and capacity in highly populated areas. These small cells are not only improving Verizon’s 4G LTE network now but will also provide the foundation for the next generation of wireless: 5G.

Verizon’s improvements have already been felt throughout the Cleveland area. Last summer, the company doubled its network capacity at Quicken Loans Arena, the Cleveland Convention Center, the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and other host sites of the Republican National Convention to help boost coverage and capacity during the convention. And those enhancements have stayed in place to continue to provide a great experience across the city.

“Our customers are our most important asset and that’s why day in and day out our teams are committed to ensuring they have the best experience on the nation’s largest and most reliable network,” said Market President, John Granby.

Today’s consumers expect superior network performance and Verizon continues to deliver on that promise whether that’s in Ohio, or across the nation.

*Rankings based on RootMetrics Cleveland (May 2017) RootScore® Report. Tested with best commercially available smartphones on 4 national mobile networks across all available network types. Your experiences may vary. The RootMetrics award is not an endorsement of Verizon.

