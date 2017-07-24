California Hospital’s Surgical Unit Closed Due to Mold

In June, Sonoma West Times & News published a story about the temporary closure of a surgical unit at a hospital in Sonoma County. According to the report, mold was detected around a sterilization sink. The surgical unit at the medical center will remain closed until the mold situation has been resolved and is no longer a threat to the sterile processing area.

The presence of mold in a healthcare environment, especially one where surgical procedures take place, can be a significant health and safety concern. There are a number of types of mold that can cause infections in people with a weakened or suppressed immune system. One of these, Aspergillus, is commonly found in parts of buildings that have suffered water damage or elevated humidity levels.

Some species of Aspergillus can cause aspergillosis in humans. There are multiple types of aspergillosis, including:

Allergic bronchopulmonary aspergillosis (ABPA)

Allergic Aspergillus sinusitis

sinusitis Aspergilloma

Chronic pulmonary aspergillosis

Invasive aspergillosis

Cutaneous aspergillosis

“The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports that Aspergillus fumigatus is the most common cause of human infections,” said Joseph Frasca, Senior Vice President of Marketing at EMSL Analytical, Inc. “Other common species include A. flavus, A. terreus and A. niger. Healthcare environments need to be especially vigilant of the presence of these species. At EMSL, we offer microbial testing services to identify the presence of mold, bacteria and other pathogens that can cause a wide range of healthcare-associated infections.”

