Members of OWL Cybersecurity’s Technical Teams to Present at DEFCON 25

OWL Cybersecurity, a Denver-based cybersecurity company offering the world’s largest commercially available database of darknet data, today announced members of the company’s technical teams will be presenting at DEFCON 25, the oldest continuously running hacker convention, July 27-July 30 at Caesar’s Palace in Las Vegas.

OWL Cybersecurity members will be presenting a discussion on operational security titled, “From OPSUCK to OPSEXY, an OPSEC Primer” on Friday, July 28 at 1 p.m. PST at DEFCON Skytalks in Caesar’s Palace. The discussion will be led by Justin Whitehead, Steve Pordon and Preston Nelson, all of OWL Cybersecurity, and will focus on first-hand experiences in the information security industry to help people gain a better understanding of threats and how to protect against them.

Whitehead will also be teaching at DEFCON R00tz Asylum with the Drone Wars team at 1 p.m. PST in Caesar’s Palace on Saturday, July 29. Whitehead will teach an introduction to setting up the Raspberry Pi 3 and discuss how the computers can be used in the world of drones. The talk and workstation will offer flight simulators, as well as construction and operation projects using drone build kits, custom 3D-printed designs (you can print your own at the event), Raspberry Pi build kits and drone racing. Attendees will learn about remote camera setup and functions, real flight controllers, simulated flights and drone functions, as well as exciting adaptations. Drone race winners will leave with a custom drone build kit plus remote or a Raspberry Pi.

“We are thrilled to contribute to this con that brings together the best and the brightest of the infosec community for what is, undoubtedly, one of the most anticipated events among colleagues and friends,” said Whitehead. “This is one of the only conferences where we can race drones one second, and then share real-world experiences to help each other become more effective in our work.”

In addition to all the activities, the OWL Cybersecurity research team will unveil their unique Kali Linux distribution and delivery/deployment adaptation at the convention.

About OWL Cybersecurity

OWL Cybersecurity is based in Denver, Colorado and provides darknet threat intelligence data and services to allow companies and organizations to understand and mitigate their own digital risks. OWL Cybersecurity’s data platform allows companies to see in real-time the theft, breach, or other compromise of their proprietary data on the darknet, thus allowing them to both mitigate damage prior to the information being misused and to highlight gaps in their cybersecurity perimeter. This database is believed to be the largest database of darknet content available to commercial users. OWL Cybersecurity complements this with a full range of cybersecurity consulting services, including security assessments, penetration testing, application and code review, incident response, and digital forensics. For more information, visit www.owlcyber.com.

