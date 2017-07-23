Papros Releases Cutting Edge Technology to Enable Seamless Quality Checks for PLM Data Exchanges and Information Dissemination for Global Trade

It is also a proud moment when we can show by facts, that Papros Inc is indubitably the leader in this field.

San Jose, CA-July 24, 2017 – Green leader Papros Inc. announced that it has brought advanced quality control in checking substance, substance category and exemption lists, thresholds and identities, queries and also any custom lists to the supply chain. This is necessary for the seamless dissemination of compliance information for Article level compliance for REACH.

Now cross checking of product data can be done versus control lists that are uploadable in standards based xml typically provided by IEC or IPC, or any custom company lists in similar formats. These features which are available at the main Papros Inc web data stevedoring site and available for anyone to use, many free to use but subject to terms of use posted, enable a new level of quality control in all these lists and their contents. This is because information dissemination in this area is typically in the form of IEC or IPC declarations that can have hundreds or more of these types of data fields, each one with typically a name or an identifier, a threshold and in the case of IEC DSL, several other entries. Papros accomplishes the herculean task of quality control of every single declaration, by enabling checking of any and all declarations on the go by providing rule checks on all requirements as well as cross checks versus complex multi field control lists.

In addition, Papros offers all of the variabilities including advanced XML rollups, searches and all needed reports, as also advanced BOM based rollups and searches for substances, materials and products.

The Chief of Papros Inc, Dr. Nagaraj said this about the development, “Once again we are happy to offer the most advanced capability to the supply chain. This is stuff that takes the playing field to a new level. We are happy to deliver for the extended supply chain. It is also a proud moment when we can show by facts, that Papros Inc is indubitably the leader in this field”.

About Papros Inc: Papros Inc. has been committed to providing Total Environmental Management solutions to US and International companies. “Optimizing the Greenback and the Green Environment” has been the slogan of Papros Inc. since its inception more than thirty years ago. Based in San Jose, California, Papros Inc.’s solutions span the entire spectrum of Environmental Management, featuring tools to enable corporations worldwide to deploy and manage product environmental lifecycle data in a manner that is efficient, easy-to-use and economical. Papros aims to proactively support the infrastructure needed for manufacturing and for rapid changes in product design.