Chief Business Leader of Philips’ Personal Health businesses Pieter Nota to leave company

Royal Philips (NYSE:PHG, AEX: PHI) today announced that Pieter Nota, Chief Business Leader of Philips’ Personal Health businesses and Chief Marketing Officer will be leaving the company to assume responsibility for sales and brand BMW on the Board of Management of BMW AG per January 1, 2018. His successor at Philips will be announced shortly.

“I want to thank Pieter for his outstanding contribution to Philips’ transformation and improving the performance of the Personal Health businesses,” said Frans van Houten, CEO of Royal Philips. “We have worked very well together for 6 years and it is with regret that I see him leave Philips. Our Personal Health businesses play an important role in Philips’ health technology strategy, delivering integrated, connected solutions to support healthier lifestyles and living with chronic disease. Pieter’s successor, who we expect to announce shortly, will be able to build on the growth and margin expansion momentum achieved over the last three years. On behalf of Philips’ Executive Committee and Supervisory Board, I wish Pieter all the best in his future endeavors.”