STMicroelectronics Comments on False Media Speculation

STMicroelectronics (NYSE: STM) , a global semiconductor leader serving customers across the spectrum of electronics applications, declared that the recent media speculation reported by Bloomberg (“STMicroelectronics may resume taking MCU orders after year-end, Taipei-based Economic Daily News reports, citing unidentified people from supply chain”) is false.

ST continues to manage its business as usual to support customer demand.

About STMicroelectronics

ST is a global semiconductor leader delivering intelligent and energy-efficient products and solutions that power the electronics at the heart of everyday life. ST’s products are found everywhere today, and together with our customers, we are enabling smarter driving and smarter factories, cities and homes, along with the next generation of mobile and Internet of Things devices.

By getting more from technology to get more from life, ST stands for life.augmented.

In 2016, the Company’s net revenues were $6.97 billion, serving more than 100,000 customers worldwide. Further information can be found at www.st.com.