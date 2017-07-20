Accenture Launches Liquid Studio in Johannesburg to Help Clients Accelerate Digital Business Transformation

Accenture (NYSE: ACN) has launched a new Liquid Studio in Johannesburg as part of the company’s accelerated investment in innovation in South Africa. At the Liquid Studio, clients will work side-by-side with Accenture professionals to quickly turn ideas into innovative applications and solutions.

The Liquid Studio is the first of several new Accenture initiatives in South Africa which include expanded investments in training, hiring and strategic relationships in an effort to drive innovation locally.

“Business cycle times are shrinking and competitive barriers are disappearing making speed to market critical in the digital world. The Liquid Studio will help deliver innovative solutions to businesses with speed and agility,” said Rory Moore, Innovation lead for Accenture in South Africa. “The next wave of South African growth and competitiveness will come from continuous innovation, and I am proud that we are working closely with our clients to fuel innovation and solve critical business problems at speed and scale.”

The Liquid Studio accelerates innovation by applying rapid development approaches including Agile methodologies and DevOps. This allows clients to reduce development time from months to days and shorten the time to business impact. Clients can also experiment with disruptive technologies such as artificial intelligence, blockchain and cloud architectures. The capabilities of the Liquid Studio will be supplemented by Accenture’s alliance ecosystem, start-ups, and others.

“Through immersive workshops, organisations will receive tangible, hands-on experience of how their business can benefit from the most disruptive technologies,” said Willie Schoeman, managing director for Accenture Technology South Africa. “By leveraging agile teams, a start-up culture and multi-speed, microservice and cloud-based architectures, organisation will see more value quickly and lead in the new digital world.”

The Liquid Studio in Johannesburg will collaborate with Accenture Liquid Studios in Sydney, Singapore, Silicon Valley, Paris, Milan, London, Kronberg and other locations. It will also work together with Accenture Labs, where Accenture incubates and prototypes new concepts through applied R&D projects.

Liquid Studios are an integral part of the Accenture Innovation Architecture, which brings together capabilities – from research, ventures and labs to studios, innovation centres and delivery centres – to develop and deliver disruptive innovations for clients, and to scale them faster.

