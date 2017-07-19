Three-year commitment between FrieslandCampina brand Vifit Sport and Cycling Team LottoNL-Jumbo

Team LottoNL-Jumbo and FrieslandCampina have agreed to a long term partnership between the Dutch cycling team and the brand new FrieslandCampina’s sports nutrition brand Vifit Sport. For at least the next three years the logo of Vifit Sport will be placed on the team’s jersey. Vifit Sport will be the team’s nutrition partner for the same period. Team LottoNL-Jumbo and FrieslandCampina announced the news today on the rest day of the Tour de France. FrieslandCampina intends to extend and intensify the partnership in the near future.

According to Richard Plugge, Managing Director of Team LottoNL-Jumbo Cycling, the partnership is based on mutual values and vision, such as inspiring and improving talents every single day. Plugge: ‘That such a big Dutch multinational decides to step into cycling is fantastic! This sponsorship is an important addition to the existing sponsorships of Lotto, Jumbo, BrandLoyalty and Bianchi. It’s very nice that it will be a “content driven” sponsorship. Together with Vifit Sport we will build an online community where we share our mutual passion for sports and where we can share the development of the athletes. This innovative partnership creates a connection with the fans of Team LottoNL-Jumbo and meets the needs of the users of Vifit Sport.’

Roelof Joosten, CEO of Royal FrieslandCampina N.V. is pleased with the partnership: ‘We are really proud of this. With Vifit Sport we develop sports nutrition based on proteins from dairy that contributes to a sensible lifestyle, which is an important pillar of our strategy. The athletes of Team LottoNL-Jumbo show that good nutrition is crucial for turning in a top performance. This agreement is considered to be the beginning of a long-term partnership. We will build up a super team in which talented athletes are given the opportunity to develop into winners.’