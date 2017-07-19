Handy Backup – The Linux Compatible Software Solution

We are providing a native Linux backup support for all key operation in both main components, Server and Workstation, either in a 32- or a 64-bit mode.

Novosoft, LLC announces a full Linux compatibility for its Handy Backup data-keeping software solution. The two main components, Handy Backup Server and Handy Backup Workstation, have a full native support for Linux. A user can install these components through adding a repository (with a function of auto updating for each component) and using apt for standard .DEB packages supported by Linux distros based on Debian (Ubuntu).

«For now, no Windows emulator or bridge software required to run Handy Backup on Linux. We are providing a native Linux backup support for all key operation in both main components, Server and Workstation, either in a 32- or a 64-bit mode. In all sense, these components are the standard Linux utilities, with such functions as terminal-based control. Still, the third separate component, Handy Backup Client, remains a part of Windows GUI, providing a full compatibility for users who learn all operations with Handy Backup under Windows. Users can run this component separately on a remote Windows machine, or use a Wine emulator for Linux to start a Client locally. We are also adding a multi-user support, allowing each user working only with his or her tasks», - tells us Anton Chmarak, the project manager of Handy Backup Team.

The newest version of Handy Backup has native Linux-based modules for the two components called Server and Workstation, available for 32- and 64-bit Linux solutions. These components require no extra software for operating in Linux environment, in both network and single-machine variants. All functions, tools and plug-ins of Handy Backup containing in these components have a full functionality under Linux. These components have some command-line control functions, allowing using the modules in scripts and terminal command sequences, as a part of typical Linux approaches.

The third component containing a graphical user interface (GUI) and called Handy Backup Client remains a Windows-based solution, however. A user can run it from a remote Windows machine, or use a Wine emulator to execute the Client on the local Linux computer. This approach allows preserving all Windows graphical interface components, layouts and methods intact, making a convenient and comfortable environment for users switching their administrative or other professional responsibility between Windows- and Linux-based computers.



Note: The current version fully supports Ubuntu 14.04, which is a proof-tested OS for Handy Backup. A new version will come soon, supporting Ubuntu 16.04 as well. If you want to add another distro to a list of fully supported Linux editions, please contact Handy Backup Team to tell it about what you want.



Novosoft LLC is the company providing IT consulting services and tools for automating different business processes. By twenty years and more, many individual and business users among the world use Novosoft solutions. Some prestige awards confirm the quality of different products developed by the company. Excellent reliability and comprehensibility of software solutions, reasonable price tags and strong technical support are the parts of the popularity earned by Novosoft trademark.

Handy Backup is the top-selling backup, restore and synchronization software produced by Novosoft LLC. It provides automated backup and restoration for any data type existed, including databases, web servers, CMS content, virtual machines, user files and folders, disk images and so on. The solution supports all modern versions of Windows including Windows 10/8/7/Vista, Windows Server 2012(R2)/2008(R2), as well as Debian-based distributives of Linux. A user controls the program through a command line or with a simple-to-learn, convenient graphical interface (GUI).

Several different editions of Handy Backup are available for personal, business-level and network backup, able to suit the needs of every individual or business-level user.

For more information about Handy Backup, see the official product website: https://www.handybackup.net/