iHeartMedia Announces The 2017 Lineup For Its Legendary iHeartRadio Music Festival

The Daytime Village Presented by Capital One® at the 2017 iHeartRadio Music Festival Returns on Saturday, September 23



The CW Network Will Exclusively Live Stream the Mega-Concert via CWTV.com and The CW App and Broadcast the Two-Day Televised Special On October 4 and 5

iHeartMedia announced today the iconic lineup for the 2017 iHeartRadio Music Festival, the legendary concert event which creates radio history year after year through powerful and unforgettable performances. The event will take place on September 22 and 23 at Las Vegas’ hottest new entertainment venue, T-Mobile Arena. This year, the epic two-day lineup will feature performances by Coldplay, The Weeknd, DJ Khaled, Chris Stapleton, Lorde, Kings of Leon, Big Sean, P!NK, Miley Cyrus, Thirty Seconds to Mars, Niall Horan, David Guetta, Thomas Rhett, Harry Styles, Special Guest Kesha and more. The iHeartRadio Music Festival will also include performances from this year’s Macy’s iHeartRadio Rising Star winner, James Maslow.



For the seventh year, the iHeartRadio Music Festival will once again feature one-of-a-kind collaborations and surprise performances. The star-studded weekend will begin on the evening of Friday, September 22 and run through Saturday, September 23. Ryan Seacrest will return as host for the entire weekend. Seacrest is host and producer of “On Air with Ryan Seacrest,” his market-topping No. 1 Los Angeles morning drive-time show for iHeartMedia’s 102.7 KIIS-FM as well as the nationally-syndicated “On Air with Ryan Seacrest,” heard on 170 stations across America.



The Daytime Village Presented by Capital One® at the iHeartRadio Music Festival will return to the Las Vegas Village across from the Luxor Hotel and Casino on Saturday, September 23 with performances by Migos, Halsey, Flume, Little Mix, French Montana, Niall Horan, Bleachers, Kelsea Ballerini, Judah & The Lion, Bebe Rexha, Noah Cyrus, Hey Violet, Cheat Codes, All Time Low, Khalid and Julia Michaels. In addition to live performances from today’s emerging artists, The Daytime Village will also feature fan zones including an exclusive Capital One cardholder viewing area and interactive experiences by iHeartRadio’s brand partners.

“Because our lineup is based on feedback from iHeartRadio users, it’s one of the most diverse you’ll ever see,” said Tom Poleman, Chief Programming Officer of iHeartMedia. “As our listeners interact with our app, favoriting songs and saving stations, we learn what their ideal festival would be, then we bring that to life!”



Each night, the iHeartRadio Music Festival will broadcast live for fans via iHeartMedia radio stations throughout the country across more than 150 markets. The CW Network will also exclusively livestream both nights of the festival via CWTV.com and The CW App, and then broadcast a two-night television special on Wednesday, October 4 and Thursday, October 5 from 8 p.m. – 10 p.m. EST/PST.



“Our goal every year is to create the most diverse music festival in the world,” said John Sykes, President of Entertainment Enterprises of iHeartMedia. “The only thing these artists have in common is they are all best in their class.”



Capital One will be the first-ever marquee partner of the iHeartRadio Music Festival. Beginning July 25 at 1 p.m. EST/10a.m. PST, Capital One cardholders will have access to a limited number of tickets through a special pre-sale for the iHeartRadio Music Festival. Tickets will be available only at iHeartRadio.com/CapitalOne. Tickets go on sale to the general public on July 28 at 1 p.m. EST/10 a.m. PST via iHeartRadio.com/tickets. Tickets for the Daytime Village are also on sale and can be purchased via iHeartRadio.com/village.

“As the first marquee partner of the iHeartRadio Music Festival, Capital One is proud to be able to help bring together so many of today’s top musicians for what is sure to be an unforgettable weekend,” said Marc Mentry, Chief Brand Officer at Capital One. “From our cardholder pre-sale to special cardholder entry line and even a chance to be on stage, we’re excited to bring our customers these incredible opportunities at one of the most anticipated music events of the year.”



In addition, throughout a summer-long on-air and online promotion, iHeartMedia station listeners across the country will have the chance to win a one-of-a-kind dream trip to Las Vegas where they will join thousands of other dedicated music fans to experience the 2017 iHeartRadio Music Festival at T-Mobile Arena. One Grand Prize Winner will be chosen to receive a fantasy all-access experience.



Proud partners of this year’s event include: Capital One, Macy’s, MGM Resorts International, State Farm®, Taco Bell®, T-Mobile, The CW Network, Glade® PlugIns® Car, TWIX® Brand and Ulta Beauty with more to be announced.



The iHeartRadio Music Festival is co-produced by John Sykes, President of Entertainment Enterprises and Tom Poleman, Chief Programming Officer for iHeartMedia. For more details about the iHeartRadio Music Festival visit iHeartRadio.com/festival.



