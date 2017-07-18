Smaato Partners With adsquare to Give Mobile Advertisers Unparalleled Precision When Targeting Global Audiences in Real Time

Smaato, the leading global real-time advertising platform for mobile publishers and app developers, announced today the integration of a vast trove of mobile audience data into the Smaato Demand Platform (SDX) from adsquare, the neutral and transparent mobile data exchange. Through Smaato’s industry-first exchange-side integration with adsquare, Smaato’s 450+ mobile-first DSPs and demand partners connected to SDX can now leverage premium real-time audience targeting data to reach hyper-relevant audiences at the right mobile moments.

Smaato delivers up to 300 billion ad impressions to over one billion active mobile users worldwide each month. Smaato’s adsquare integration in SDX enriches these transactions with audience data from premium data providers, transforming billions of mobile users into multi-dimensional people with interests, behaviors and purchase intent that can be targeted with a high degree of precision in real time.

Using SDX’s custom-built, self-service interface, mobile advertisers can now choose from hundreds of high-value audience segments (e.g. moms in the United States, foodies in the United Kingdom, sports enthusiasts in Germany) through an easy-to-use interface. Once an audience segment is selected, mobile advertisers can create an SDX “Open Deal” – a Deal-ID-based line item specifically targeted to a selected audience. With this new Open Deal functionality, Smaato is giving DSPs and agencies more control by allowing them to set up targeting in SDX for both Open Auctions and Open Deals.

“Audience buying represents the future of mobile advertising, and Smaato is committed to empowering 450+ demand partners who transact daily on our exchange with more precise, reliable and efficient mobile targeting capabilities,” said Ragnar Kruse, CEO and co-founder of Smaato. “The scale and depth of adsquare’s data is a perfect complement to the Smaato exchange, and we look forward to collaborating with adsquare to pioneer new solutions that help advertisers more effectively reach over one billion mobile users worldwide using premium audience targeting based on location, real-time and historical behavior.”

Advertisers and demand partners have always sought to reach specific mobile audiences, but up until recently they were forced to rely on proxies and inferences when it came to targeting them. However, as mobile audience data has become more sophisticated and granular, advertisers can now achieve higher confidence in their spending decisions when targeting specific consumers. adsquare’s rich, mobile-first audience data spanning 12 markets – USA, UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Denmark, Sweden, Norway, Finland, Austria and Switzerland – gives demand partners unprecedented accuracy when reaching relevant mobile users in real time, while helping publishers increase yield and maximize revenue.

“The integration gives Smaato’s demand partners access to the adsquare data portfolio, comprised of audience data linked to mobile advertising IDs and local, contextual and app-contextual data. Activating such data through deals and private marketplaces is a great synergy, as it combines audience data with brand-safe inventory at scale while controlling data leakage,” said Tom Laband, CEO and co-founder at adsquare.

The adsquare integration follows closely on the release of Smaato’s Inventory Discovery feature in SDX, which offers demand partners granular, self-service controls designed to make mobile advertising spend as targeted and efficient as possible for programmatic buyers.

About adsquare

adsquare is the neutral mobile data exchange, bringing together advertisers and data providers in a fair, secure and privacy-friendly way. The platform has been built mobile-first, operates in real-time and enables advertisers to leverage data for panoramic audience targeting and precise moment marketing. Programmatic buyers can take control via the self-service Audience Management Platform which gives them full transparency in buying data, creating audiences and activating them for their DSP of choice. adsquare offers a broad portfolio of data from mobile, online and offline sources including data partners such as Acxiom and Mastercard. In addition, advertisers can discover the marketplace for private deals with first-party data owners including app developers, publishers and other companies. adsquare works compliant with strict European privacy laws and has been awarded the ePrivacyseal for best practice data handling. For more information visit http://www.adsquare.com, follow @adsquarecom or contact info@adsquare.com

About Smaato

Smaato is the leading global real-time mobile advertising platform, connecting 10,000+ advertisers – including 91 of the Top 100 Ad Age brands – with over 90,000 app developers and mobile web publishers. Smaato manages up to 10 billion mobile ad impressions daily and reaches over 1 billion unique mobile users monthly. Founded in 2005 by mobile pioneers Ragnar Kruse and Petra Vorsteher, Smaato has global headquarters in San Francisco, California, with additional regional headquarters in Hamburg, Germany, and Singapore. Learn more at www.smaato.com.