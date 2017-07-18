U.S. EPA proposes cleanup plan for the Wisconsin Public Service Corp. Superfund site in Marinette, Wisconsin

U.S. Environmental Protection Agency is proposing to clean up contaminated soil and groundwater at the Wisconsin Public Service Corp. Superfund site, a former manufactured gas plant site in Marinette, Wis. EPA is recommending a cleanup option from a study of the site.

The recommended option will protect people and the environment, comply with state and federal regulations, be cost-effective and easily implemented. EPA will not select a final cleanup plan until after it receives comments from the public.

The 4-acre Wisconsin Public Service Corp. site located at 1603 Ely St. was built in 1910 and operated through 1960. The former facility manufactured gas that was used for lighting, heating and cooking producing byproducts that are considered hazardous waste.

To submit public comments:

Mail written statements to Susan Pastor, community involvement coordinator, EPA Region 5 (SI-6J), 77 W. Jackson Blvd., Chicago, IL 60604.

Email comments to Susan Pastor at pastor.susan@epa.gov.

Fax comments to Susan Pastor at 312-385-5344.

Mailed comments must be postmarked by Wednesday, Aug. 16.

For more information, contact Susan Pastor at 800-621-8431, Ext. 31325, or pastor.susan@epa.gov, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., weekdays. To request a public meeting, contact Susan by Friday, July 21.

The proposed cleanup plan and other site-related documents are available for review at www.epa.gov/superfund/wpsc-marinette. An administrative record, which contains detailed information that will be used in the selection of the final cleanup plan, is available at the Stephenson Public Library, 1700 Hall Ave., Marinette.