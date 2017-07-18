Mississauga Testing Laboratory to Host a Free Mould, IAQ & IH Sampling Workshop

EMSL Canada, Inc. is hosting a free Mould, Indoor Air Quality (IAQ) and Industrial Hygiene (IH) Sampling Workshop on Tuesday, October 3rd in Mississauga, Ontario. Registration will begin at 8:30 AM followed by training from 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM.

The morning session will include an introduction to fungal ecology and sampling information for mould, Legionella, sewage bacteria, mycotoxin, endotoxin and indoor allergens. EMSL’s Sneha Panchal, M.Sc., RMCCM, Microbiology Lab Manager, will also cover report interpretation and ERMI mould testing. EMSL’s Scott Van Etten, CIH, National Director of Industrial Hygiene, will go over IAQ investigation equipment including how to select the correct pumps and canisters in the afternoon session. He will also go through odour investigations, defective building product evaluations, formaldehyde analysis and case studies.

“We invite professionals from the greater Toronto area and beyond that are involved with mould, indoor air quality and industrial hygiene sampling and related issues to attend this complimentary one-day training event,” said Joseph Frasca, Senior Vice President of Marketing at EMSL Analytical, Inc. “This workshop provides information on a broad spectrum of indoor environmental issues starting with microbiological concerns and ending with industrial hygiene sampling techniques often employed in IAQ evaluations. The topics discussed will benefit both residential home inspectors as well as registered occupational hygienists.”

This course is American Board of Industrial Hygiene (ABIH) compliant. Attendees will also earn continuing education credits from the Canadian Registration Board of Occupational Hygienists (CRBOH – 1 RM Point) and the National Health information Center (NHIC – 7.0 Credits).

EMSL Canada’s free Mould, IAQ and IH Sampling Workshop will be held at Corporate Event Centre at CHSI 5110 Creekbank Road in Mississauga, Ontario. To register online for this course, please click here or contact EMSL’s Jennifer Mazonas at (843) 737-6955. Click here to view our workshop flyer. For more information about EMSL’s locations, capabilities and accreditations, please call (800) 220-3675, visit www.EMSL.com or email info@EMSL.com .

About EMSL Analytical, Inc.

EMSL Analytical, Inc. is one of the leading testing laboratories with 40 locations throughout the United States and Canada. EMSL is a nationally recognized and locally focused provider specializing in fast laboratory results for mold, bacteria, Legionella, USP 797, pathogens, asbestos, lead, soot, char & ash from fires, VOC’s, odors, radon, formaldehyde, indoor air quality, microbiology, environmental, industrial hygiene, radiological, food, beverage & consumer products and material testing services for the identification of unknown substances. EMSL services both professionals and the general public. EMSL maintains an extensive list of accreditations from leading organizations as well as state and federal regulating bodies including, but not limited to A2LA, AIHA LAP, LLC. (AIHA EMLAP, AIHA IHLAP, AIHA ELLAP), NVLAP, CDC ELITE, CPSC, CA ELAP, NY ELAP, TX DOH, NJDEP and multiple other state accrediting agencies. Please visit our website at www.EMSL.com for a complete listing of accreditations. In addition, EMSL carries a wide range of Sampling Equipment and Investigative Products for environmental professionals.

