Sky and Cisco Strengthen Video Security Bond To Increase Content Protection for Any Screen

As security concerns grow in a world of cloud-powered and OTT-to-any-screen video services, service providers are taking the necessary steps to protect their digital services – spanning Internet, video and mobile – from piracy, hacks and illegal activity.

Sky and Cisco announced today that the companies have extended their collaboration to include a multi-year digital security agreement to support the expansion of Sky video services across any screen.

As part of the extended agreement, Sky will expand its use of Cisco’s video security portfolio, including the VideoGuard™ Everywhere conditional access (CAS) and digital rights management (DRM) solutions, to secure video distribution to millions of devices including PC and Mac computers, set-top boxes, tablets and other mobile devices. The agreement also includes extending these security solutions to additional Sky entities in Europe, including Sky Deutschland and Sky Italia.

“Our agreement with Cisco provides us with the highest levels of security to protect our investments in content and innovation across the region and across any screen.” said Alun Webber, chief product officer, Sky. “Together, we can build and deliver with confidence, a converged experience between the set-top box and mobile devices to enable secure access for customers to content wherever they are – in or out of the home.”

“At Cisco, security is in our DNA. We have been providing security solutions for the TV industry for decades, and we continue to collaborate with innovative customers like Sky to protect against new forms of digital piracy,” said Conrad Clemson, senior vice president and general manager, Service Provider Platforms and Applications, Cisco. “Our advanced detection technology and security intelligence paired with Sky’s internal team of experts enables us to deliver an unparalleled level of protection through the years ahead.”

Cisco is building the simplified, automated and virtualized network platform of the future based on industry-leading software, systems, silicon and services. This enables service providers, media and web companies worldwide to reduce costs, speed time-to-market, secure their networks and sustain profitable growth.

About Cisco

Cisco (NASDAQ: CSCO) is the worldwide technology leader that has been making the Internet work since 1984. Our people, products, and partners help society securely connect and seize tomorrow’s digital opportunity today. Discover more at newsroom.cisco.com and follow us on Twitter at @Cisco.

Cisco and the Cisco logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Cisco and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and other countries. A listing of Cisco’s trademarks can be found at www.cisco.com/go/trademarks.