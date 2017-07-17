PepsiCo India and Sachin Tendulkar Team Up For a Masterstroke with Quaker Oats+Milk

Quaker Oats+Milk is designed as a convenient on-the-go solution to enhance morning nutrition for young Indians leading a rushed lifestyle

PepsiCo has combined its scientific expertise with master blaster Sachin Tendulkar’s insights on everyday nutrition needs, to engineer a unique dairy product for India

Quaker Oats+Milk is an innovation that uses PepsiCo’s patented ‘SoluOats’ technology to blend the goodness of milk with the advantages of fibre and oats, whilst retaining a smooth, milky texture

The unique blend provides 10% of the average recommended daily fibre requirement and 15% of the recommended daily calcium requirement (as per Indian Council of Medical Research*)

PepsiCo India and Sachin Tendulkar, today, came together to showcase Quaker Oats + Milk, a one-of-a-kind grain dairy beverage in India. An innovative addition to Quaker’s expanding breakfast portfolio, Quaker Oats+Milk is the result of a collaboration between master blaster Sachin Tendulkar and PepsiCo India.

Launching the product in Mumbai, D. Shivakumar, Chairman, PepsiCo India and India’s beloved cricketing icon Sachin Tendulkar spoke about the inception and creation of PepsiCo’s Quaker Oats+Milk products, along with Deepika Warrier, Vice President - Nutrition Category, PepsiCo India. Created using PepsiCo’s patented SoluOats technology, the new Quaker Oats+Milk is a unique and nutritious combination of oats, fibre and milk. The new products will be available in two most-loved flavours - Mango and Almond, and will be priced at INR 30** for a 180ml tetra pack.

Speaking about PepsiCo pioneering a new category, D. Shivakumar, Chairman, PepsiCo India, said, “PepsiCo India’s nutrition category has been the flag bearer of our Performance with Purpose vision. Local innovation is the backbone of our expanding Nutrition portfolio with products that aim to redefine the nutrition category whilst offering healthier options to complement the rushed lifestyle of our consumers. Entering the fast-growing value added dairy segment in India with a truly differentiated offering from Quaker is part of our growth strategy for this market. Our collaboration with Sachin Tendulkar has brought deep insights and expertise to co-create the new Quaker Oats + Milk range.

Speaking at the launch, master blaster and co-creator of Quaker Oats+Milk, Sachin Tendulkarsaid, “That straight drive, the pull shot, the upper-cuts and the straight down the ground sixes; all those were only a factor of my preparation. If you’re not well prepared, you have already lost, and it all starts with a nutritious breakfast. This is the only thing that’s completely under your control. I’m excited today with the launch of Quaker Oats + Milk, a product from PepsiCo India that I’ve been a part of creating. It’s a great addition to your breakfast table, to give your mornings a head-start, with fibre, calcium, oats and milk; preparing you for the rigours of the day and help you do more with your day.”

Sachin Tendulkar has worked closely with the R&D team at PepsiCo India, providing valuable insights from his sporting career and hectic lifestyle, to develop a product that aims to revolutionize the value added dairy category. Available in a convenient, on-the-go format, Quaker Oats+Milk has been developed to meet the nutritional requirements of time starved millennials and young Indians.

Commenting on the launch of Quaker Oats+Milk and expansion of PepsiCo’s Nutrition Category, Deepika Warrier, Vice President - Nutrition Category, PepsiCo India, said, “Having a glass of milk before we leave home, is a ritual in our Indian homes. But with rushed mornings and missed breakfasts fast becoming the norm among young Indians, we sought expert advice from the legendary Sachin Tendulkar to understand the new everyday nutrition needs. We worked on developing a solution that can help provide energy to be able to make each day count. The new Quaker Oats+Milk is for those seeking nutritional boost in the morning, but also for those seeking to graduate from plain milk to ‘milk and more’. With a unique combination of oats, milk and fibre, we are excited to pioneer the grain dairy category in India and we believe we are addressing another of our consumers’ growing demands for healthy options.”

With the help of PepsiCo’s SoluOats technology, that transforms oats into a drinkable format which is easily soluble in milk, Quaker Oats+Milk retains the nourishing ingredients of natural wholegrain, and also leverages the smooth and silky texture of milk to include benefits of dietary fibre.

Quaker Oats+Milk was officially launched amidst much excitement and frenzy. While Tasting Zones allowed attendees to enjoy the much-awaited unique mix of soluble oats and milk, an interactive screen

presented them with an opportunity to try their hand at blending the goodness of oats and milk.

* Nutritive Value of Indian Foods, ICMR, 2012

**MRP inclusive of taxes

About Quaker:

Quaker Oats was launched in India in 2006. The brand Quaker is more than 130 years old and is a world leader in the oatmeal segment. Quaker Oats is a 100% wholegrain and natural source of carbohydrates and dietary fibre. It has strong heart health benefits and has a soluble fibre called βeta Glucan, which is scientifically proven to help reduce cholesterol. In India, Quaker Oats are also available in variants such as Quaker Nutri Foods, Quick Cooking Oats, Oats Plus and a range of flavoured oats, including Chaat Style, Curry Magic, Homestyle Masala, Kesar flavour with Kishmish, Strawberry flavour with Apple and Tomato Veggie Surprise.

About PepsiCo India:

PepsiCo entered India in 1989 and has grown to become one of the largest MNC food and beverage businesses in India. PepsiCo India has been consistently investing in the country and has built an expansive beverage and snack food business supported by 62 plants across foods and beverages. PepsiCo India’s diverse portfolio includes iconic brands like Pepsi, Lay’s, Kurkure, Tropicana 100%, Gatorade and Quaker.

PepsiCo’s growth in India has been guided by “Performance with Purpose”- our fundamental belief that the success of our company is inextricably linked to the sustainability of the world around. We believe that continuously improving the products we sell, operating responsibly to protect our planet and empowering people around the world is what enables PepsiCo to run a successful global company that creates long-term value for society and our shareholders. In 2009, PepsiCo India achieved a significant milestone, by becoming the first business to achieve ‘Positive Water Balance’ in the beverage world, a fact verified by Deloitte Touché Tohmatsu India Pvt. Ltd. The company has been Water Positive since then. For more information, please visit www.pepsicoindia.co.in