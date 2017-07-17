Child Author Pens Wolf Story Everyone Will Love

Fancy a story written by children? Then how about reading “The Amazing Adventures of Spear & Shadow” by Lugthea Pelissier?



Published by AuthorHouse and illustrated by Sonny Heston, “The Amazing Adventures of Spear & Shadow” revolves around the central themes of community, compassion, and friendship – themes that are best reflected in a wolf story. Spear is sent by the pack leader to explore the woods to catch a young wolf who stole their food. Spear finds Shadow and brings her to the camp, where the latter is instantly invited by the leader to join their pack, much to the former’s surprise. Shadow battles her evil sister Cora and falls to the ground after she finishes her (with Spear’s help). After she recovers, Shadow and Spear go on a series of missions that cement – and test – their friendship.



Join Spear and Shadow on their thrilling adventurous journey. Run with the wolves todays in “The Amazing Adventures of Spear & Shadow.” Copies are available at www.lugdepel.com





“The Amazing Adventures of Spear & Shadow”

Written by Lugthea D. Pelissier

Published by AuthorHouse

Published Date: March 30, 2015

Paperback: $19.99

Kindle: $3.99



About the Author



Lugthea D. Pelissier is a talented girl who has a great passion for reading, writing, and drawing. She likes to spend her time in her room, and always has books, paper, and pencils by her side. She plays piano, violin, and record. She also performs Ballet and African dance. “The Amazing Adventures of Spear & Shadow” is her first juvenile story published. She states that writing this book was an exciting, joyful, and fun experience, and will be helpful to teach young readers about the power of companionship, love, and mutual support. Her dream is to become a well-known non-fiction and fiction author.