Children’s Book Shares the Joys and Difficulties of Making Friends

There are lots of children’s books out there that revolve around the theme of friendship, but only one book features the most adorable character of all: a kitten with white and caramel particolors by the name of Itty Bitty Kitty, the star of “The Itty Bitty Kitty.”



Published by Tate Publishing, “The Itty Bitty Kitty” is the first of Follestad’s five books and the first in a series that already spans three books. A prolific children’s writer, Follestad was Itty Bitty herself, and she dedicates the book, among others, to all the kittens who once roamed her family’s home.



Readers, young and old, will learn a lesson or two about friendship in this story. The adorable Itty Bitty Kitty looks forward to make friends with her fellow cats, but they refuse to become friends with her because she is so small. Little do they know that Itty Bitty Kitty has a big heart.

Many readers will relate to Itty Bitty Kitty’s struggles, but they will also appreciate her courage, sincerity and self-esteem, which are important ingredients in making friends.



How will the adorable kitten win friends? How long would the other cats rebuff her? Find that out in Follestad’s “The Itty Bitty Kitty.” For more information about the book, visit http://catherinefollestad.com/







“The Itty Bitty Kitty”

Written by Catherine Follestad

Published by Tate Publishing

Published date: February 14, 2012

Paperback price: $8.99



About the Author



Catherine Follestad enjoys writing for children, and loves fantasy and storytelling. She believes play and pretend is an important part of growing up and discovering what one is meant to be. Her books are uplifting and encouraging while promoting an appetite for reading and being creative. “The Itty Bitty Kitty” is the first book she has published and is also the first in the “Itty Bitty Kitty” series.