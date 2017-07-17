Chicago Food Testing Laboratory Adds A2LA Chemistry Accreditation

EMSL Analytical, Inc. is pleased to announce that its Chicago laboratory has added 10 tests to its scope of accreditation for food chemistry testing services by the American Association for Laboratory Accreditation (A2LA) Program. These new tests have been combined with the laboratory’s current A2LA accreditation that already includes 17 microbiological tests on food, food products, feeds, food additives, beverages and environmental samples.

Under this program, EMSL Chicago is in compliance with the International Standard ISO/IEC 17025:2005 / AOAC along with additional program requirements in the chemistry field. The laboratory can now perform the following food chemistry tests:

Ash

Crude Fat

Crude Fiber

Dietary Fiber, Soluble and Insoluble Dietary Fiber

Moisture by Forced Air

Moisture by Vacuum Oven

pH

Protein by Kjeldahl

Salt by Potentiometric

Water Activity

“These newly added tests are beneficial to industry professionals and requirements for food products during the manufacturing process,” said Deepa Thakar, National Food Technical Sales Manager at EMSL Analytical, Inc. “Our food chemistry division helps support analysis for the standard nutrition label requirements as well as specialty fibers and other common components. In addition to providing testing services, Chicago laboratory’s professionals can provide assistance on choosing the right tests and interpreting results.”

Along with food chemistry and microbiology, EMSL Chicago holds a food proficiency testing certificate from the American Proficiency Institute (API). Chicago also holds a number of AIHA accreditations including AIHA ELLAP for paint, soil, settled dust by wipe and airborne dust, AIHA EMLAP fungal for air, bulk and surface, AIHA IHLAP, AIHA ELPAT for paint chips, soil, dust wipes and air, AIHA EMPAT for fungi and AIHA IHPAT for asbestos and metals. The laboratory is also certified as proficient in the CDC ELITE program for Legionella, as well as NVLAP for air and bulk asbestos.

The laboratory is located at 4140 Litt Drive in Hillside, Chicago. To view a complete list of EMSL’s laboratory locations, accreditations and capabilities, please visit www.EMSL.com. For more information about EMLS’s testing services, please call (800) 220-3675 or email info@EMSL.com .

About EMSL Analytical, Inc.

EMSL Analytical, Inc. is one of the leading testing laboratories with 40 locations throughout the United States and Canada. EMSL is a nationally recognized and locally focused provider specializing in fast laboratory results for mold, bacteria, Legionella, USP 797, pathogens, asbestos, lead, soot, char & ash from fires, VOC’s, odors, radon, formaldehyde, indoor air quality, microbiology, environmental, industrial hygiene, radiological, food, beverage & consumer products and material testing services for the identification of unknown substances. EMSL services both professionals and the general public. EMSL maintains an extensive list of accreditations from leading organizations as well as state and federal regulating bodies including, but not limited to A2LA, AIHA LAP, LLC. (AIHA EMLAP, AIHA IHLAP, AIHA ELLAP), NVLAP, CDC ELITE, CPSC, CA ELAP, NY ELAP, TX DOH, NJDEP and multiple other state accrediting agencies. Please visit our website at www.EMSL.com for a complete listing of accreditations. In addition, EMSL carries a wide range of Sampling Equipment and Investigative Products for environmental professionals.