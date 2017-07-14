Prolific Children’s Writer Publishes Friendship-Themed Children’s Book

How does it feel to make friends with people who do not seem friendly in the first place? Readers will know that when they read Catherine Follestad’s children’s book titled “The Itty Bitty Kitty” (Tate Publishing, 2012), which features the titular character, a cute kitten with caramel and white particolors.



“The Itty Bitty Kitty” is the first book Follestad has ever published (already five books and running) and it is also the first book in the series. Follestad does a good job writing and illustrating her own books, and in “The Itty Bitty Kitty,” she creates a delightful and impressive children’s story that revolves around friendship and courage.



In this story, Itty Bitty Kitty tries to make friends with the other cats who look down on her because of her size. But for Itty Bitty Kitty, her size makes no difference as it is never an obstacle to friendship (talk about self-esteem). She may be small but she has a big heart.



Could Itty Bitty Kitty win the other cats over with her great smile and friendly attitude? Will they reject the kitten’s overtures for friendship? Find that out in Follestad’s The Itty Bitty Kitty. Copies are available at http://catherinefollestad.com/





“The Itty Bitty Kitty”

Written by Catherine Follestad

Published by Tate Publishing

Published date: February 14, 2012

Paperback price: $8.99



About the Author



Catherine Follestad enjoys writing for children, and loves fantasy and storytelling. She believes play and pretend is an important part of growing up and discovering what one is meant to be. Her books are uplifting and encouraging while promoting an appetite for reading and being creative. “The Itty Bitty Kitty” is the first book she has published and is also the first in the “Itty Bitty Kitty” series.