syncreon Expands Samsung Business

syncreon, a leading third-party logistics services provider (3PL) and global provider of advanced supply chain services, announced an expansion of their business with Samsung.

syncreon began their relationship with Samsung in 2012, supporting regional network infrastructure operations in Illinois and California. syncreon now operates a centralized distribution center supporting Samsung’s forward and reverse network infrastructure operations in Coppell, Texas.

Craig Mitchell, Director of Business Development for syncreon said, “Our team is delighted to provide additional value-added services within Samsung’s handset business. We’ll continue to deliver highest quality performance for Samsung.”

About Samsung

For over 70 years, Samsung has been dedicated to making a better world through diverse businesses that span advanced technology, semiconductors, skyscraper and plant construction, petrochemicals, fashion, medicine, finance, hotels, and more. Their flagship company, Samsung Electronics, leads the global market in high-tech electronics manufacturing and digital media.

About syncreon

syncreon is the leading specialized contract logistics company consistently recognized for its operational excellence, customer integration and creation of great opportunities for employees and stakeholder value. Headquartered in Auburn Hills, Michigan, syncreon America Inc. is a global provider of advanced supply chain services that can be tailored to create specific customized solutions for their customers. They offer a range of 3PL and 4PL services in an asset-light business model to provide specialized transportation, inbound, outbound, fulfillment, and aftermarket logistics services to Automotive and High Tech customers. syncreon operates in over 20 countries, with more than 100 facilities, and approximately 13,000 employees.