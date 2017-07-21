New Digital Marketing Transformation Classes Teach B2B B2C Marketing Strategies

Barbara Rozgonyi, creator of the 3D Marketing Transformations process, CEO of CoryWest Media, Social Media Club Chicago founder, National Speakers Association IL member and Ascend Training faculty member.

“If you feel like marketing is moving too fast for you, perhaps it’s time to get up to speed. When you learn how to be agile, you minimize risk and maximize rewards.” says Rozgonyi, CoryWest Media CEO, Social Media Club Chicago founder, and a faculty member at Ascend Training.

True or False: Digital marketing is confusing, risky, and expensive?

A new class transforms mystifying mazes into clear, confident, actionable, and measurable strategic success plans.

Created by Barbara Rozgonyi, a digital marketing pioneer, the Digital Marketing Transformation class launches at Ascend Training in Chicago on August 7 and 8. Sign up to attend in person or online at http://budurl.com/dmtransformation.

Marketers’ Top Three LEAST Confident Areas

33% Senior management sufficiently understands social and digital marketing

25% Receives sufficient training on marketing in a digital age

22% Have insight in the true ROI of all key marketing initiatives

Source: AMA Marketer’s Confidence Index

Beginning with a 3D Marketing Map, the two-day course glides into a Social Media Marketing Deep Dive with stops at the top sites on the Internet before sending students off with a strategic marketing plan they can implement right away.

3D Marketing Map

Digital Decode: BRAVE Online Marketing

Audit: review marketing and business activities, objectives and goals

Analyze: compare performance to three competitors

Optimize: target recommended SEO keywords and messaging

Brand: based on personality, driven by reputation

Direct Deploy: Engaging Content Marketing

Convert: plumb sales process path for better conversion

Inventory: mine and develop a creative archive

Interview: craft a compelling and true-to-life storytelling narrative

Converse: listen in on social media conversations and themes

Dynamic Design: WIRED Marketing System

Merge: blend all into a strategic marketing, PR and social media Accelerated Marketing Plan

Invest: set your budget based on KPIs, business goals and priorities

Measure: turn up online presence and connections to create your own communities

KPI to ROI: Evaluate, Align and Repeat

Taught in a quick-start format, the Digital Marketing Transformations class is ideal for creative professionals who want to advance digital branding, content marketing and social media skills as they accelerate success. Barbara’s engaging and interactive “hands on, fear free” teaching style transforms doubters into doers.

About Ascend Training

Ascend Training offers immersive hands-on and online training. Instructors are the top professionals in the industry, bringing real-world experience to the classroom. Classes are held in Chicago’s historic Fine Arts Building at 410 S. Michigan Avenue. Ascend entered the market in 1998, and continues to offer the highest quality training classes to Chicagoland’s creative community. Specializing in step-by-step, hands-on classroom instruction, the company also offers online, on-site, custom, and private classes. Browse Ascend Training’s creative course curriculum at https://www.ascendtraining.com/courses/.

About Barbara Rozgonyi and CoryWest Media

Barbara Rozgonyi leads CoryWest Media, a strategic marketing consultancy founded in 1990 to create business for business and motivate accelerated action in organizations of all shapes and sizes.

A passionate educator and digital communications consultant, Barbara designs social media marketing and PR programs to advance careers, connect communities, and grow business. As publisher of http://wiredPRworks.com since 2006, Barbara’s work is often a catalyst for creative thinkers and leaders.

A motivating marketing speaker and author, Barbara is a recognized thought leader in the digital marketing industry and is a member of the prestigious National Speakers Association. Explore Barbara’s marketing transformations programs at http://BarbaraRozgonyi.com.

