New Digital Marketing Transformation Classes Teach B2B B2C Marketing Strategies
Only 25% of marketers believe they receive sufficient training on marketing in a digital age. Ever wished you could get more business from your marketing, but didn’t think you had the time or talent to come up with a plan to maximize your marketing ROI?
A new Digital Marketing Transformations class teaches how to clear up confusion and map out a customized success track. Created by Barbara Rozgonyi, founder of CoryWest Media and Social Media Club Chicago, the class launches at Ascend Training
“If you feel like marketing is moving too fast for you, perhaps it’s time to get up to speed. When you learn how to be agile, you minimize risk and maximize rewards.” says Rozgonyi, CoryWest Media CEO, Social Media Club Chicago founder, and a faculty member at Ascend Training.
True or False: Digital marketing is confusing, risky, and expensive?
A new class transforms mystifying mazes into clear, confident, actionable, and measurable strategic success plans.
Created by Barbara Rozgonyi, a digital marketing pioneer, the Digital Marketing Transformation class launches at Ascend Training in Chicago on August 7 and 8. Sign up to attend in person or online at http://budurl.com/dmtransformation.
Marketers’ Top Three LEAST Confident Areas
- 33% Senior management sufficiently understands social and digital marketing
- 25% Receives sufficient training on marketing in a digital age
- 22% Have insight in the true ROI of all key marketing initiatives
Source: AMA Marketer’s Confidence Index
Beginning with a 3D Marketing Map, the two-day course glides into a Social Media Marketing Deep Dive with stops at the top sites on the Internet before sending students off with a strategic marketing plan they can implement right away.
3D Marketing Map
- Digital Decode: BRAVE Online Marketing
- Audit: review marketing and business activities, objectives and goals
- Analyze: compare performance to three competitors
- Optimize: target recommended SEO keywords and messaging
- Brand: based on personality, driven by reputation
- Direct Deploy: Engaging Content Marketing
- Convert: plumb sales process path for better conversion
- Inventory: mine and develop a creative archive
- Interview: craft a compelling and true-to-life storytelling narrative
- Converse: listen in on social media conversations and themes
- Dynamic Design: WIRED Marketing System
- Merge: blend all into a strategic marketing, PR and social media Accelerated Marketing Plan
- Invest: set your budget based on KPIs, business goals and priorities
- Measure: turn up online presence and connections to create your own communities
- KPI to ROI: Evaluate, Align and Repeat
Taught in a quick-start format, the Digital Marketing Transformations class is ideal for creative professionals who want to advance digital branding, content marketing and social media skills as they accelerate success. Barbara’s engaging and interactive “hands on, fear free” teaching style transforms doubters into doers.
About Ascend Training
Ascend Training offers immersive hands-on and online training. Instructors are the top professionals in the industry, bringing real-world experience to the classroom. Classes are held in Chicago’s historic Fine Arts Building at 410 S. Michigan Avenue. Ascend entered the market in 1998, and continues to offer the highest quality training classes to Chicagoland’s creative community. Specializing in step-by-step, hands-on classroom instruction, the company also offers online, on-site, custom, and private classes. Browse Ascend Training’s creative course curriculum at https://www.ascendtraining.com/courses/.
About Barbara Rozgonyi and CoryWest Media
Barbara Rozgonyi leads CoryWest Media, a strategic marketing consultancy founded in 1990 to create business for business and motivate accelerated action in organizations of all shapes and sizes.
A passionate educator and digital communications consultant, Barbara designs social media marketing and PR programs to advance careers, connect communities, and grow business. As publisher of http://wiredPRworks.com since 2006, Barbara’s work is often a catalyst for creative thinkers and leaders.
A motivating marketing speaker and author, Barbara is a recognized thought leader in the digital marketing industry and is a member of the prestigious National Speakers Association. Explore Barbara’s marketing transformations programs at http://BarbaraRozgonyi.com.
