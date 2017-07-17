Secretary General, International Federation on Ageing Accepts Editor-In-Chief Role at Telehealth and Medicine Today

“Many older patients around the world have experienced how telehealth can successfully help with management of chronic conditions and ill health. Ease of access, low cost, and better health is possible through innovations that have marked a new era in medicine. The world health community must expand initiatives to insure access and equity for patients of all ages and those who are most vulnerable around the globe." Tory Cenaj, Founder and Publisher, TMT

The online, peer-reviewed, CME-accredited journal Telehealth and Medicine Today (TMT) is honored to welcome Dr. Jane Barratt, as its Editor-in-Chief, Research and Academia. Dr. Barratt is the Secretary General of the International Federation on Ageing (IFA), an organization with members in 62 countries representing 50 million older people. Dr. Barratt strives to strengthen relationships between government, NGOs, academia, and industry to influence policy and improve the quality of life of older people. She is a strong contributor to international dialogue on the social, political, cultural and physical environments that impact the lives and human rights of older people.

“We are thrilled to have Dr. Barratt aboard,” stated Tory Cenaj, founder and publisher of the journal. “Many older patients around the world have experienced how telehealth and medicine can successfully help them with management of chronic conditions and ill health. Ease of access, low cost, and overall better health is possible through the innovations and technologies that have marked a new era in medicine. The world health community must expand initiatives to insure access and equity for patients of all ages and those who are most vulnerable around the globe. This is Jane’s life work, and TMT is pleased to collaborate as scholarly, egalitarian conduit in this endeavor.”

Douglas Shinsato, TMT’s Editor-in-Chief, Technology and Innovation says that “Dr. Barratt will contribute great value to our readers. Her positions at the top of the IFA and the United Nations are clear acknowledgements of her knowledge and experience in age-related healthcare—an area that will continue to grow in importance as life spans increase across the globe.”

Dr. Barratt is a Churchill Fellow, and a recipient of the Queen Elizabeth II Diamond Jubilee Medal in Canada, in recognition of her efforts to enhance understanding of ageing, engage governments and the private sector, and improve the quality of life of older people. Dr. Barratt represents the International Federation on Ageing (IFA) at the United Nations Economic and Social Council and is directly responsible for formal relations with the Ageing and Life Course Department of the World Health Organization. She holds numerous adjunct academic, executive, and board positions, and is a former member of the Global Agenda Council on Ageing of the World Economic Forum.

Dr. Barratt is an international speaker and facilitator of repute, with a flair for thought-provoking sessions that spur audiences to action. Dr. Barratt will co-lead the journal, joining Douglas Shinsato, a founding partner of Anthill Ventures, who serves as Editor-in-Chief, Technology and Innovation, at TMT.

