Airbus A350-1000 successfully completes hot weather test at Al Ain airport

The A350-1000 test aircraft, MSN065, successfully completed the hot weather tests at the Al Ain International airport.

The tests which took place from 4 to 7 July, involved the aircraft undergo extreme weather conditions at temperatures above 40 degrees Celsius. The objective of the tests is to check systems behaviour with a focus on the cabin, including cooling performance on ground. The aircraft successfully cleared all the set parameters demonstrating its maturity and readiness to operate in scorching weather conditions.

Airbus has been using the Al Ain International Airport as its base for hot weather testing for a number of years now.

The A350-1000 is the new member of the A350 XWB family, Airbus’ all-new mid-size long-range aircraft family, together with the A330neo, offering unprecedented levels of operating efficiency, low noise and true long-range capability. The A350-1000 features a modified wing trailing-edge, new six-wheel main landing gears and more powerful Rolls-Royce Trent XWB-97 engines.

The A350-1000 embodies all of the fuel efficiency and ‘Airspace’ cabin comfort of the original A350-900 – but with extra size perfectly tailored for customers on some of their busiest long-haul routes.

Scheduled to enter into service in the fourth quarter of 2017, the aircraft currently has a total of 211 confirmed orders from 12 global customers.