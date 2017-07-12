Canon aids relief effort following torrential rains in Kyushu, Japan
Beginning on July 5, record rainfall struck Oita and Fukuoka prefectures and the surrounding area in northern Kyushu, Japan, causing extensive damage and loss of life. We at Canon would like to extend our heartfelt condolences to all those affected by this disaster and our thoughts go out to those suffering in its aftermath.
While we realize that the road to recovery will be challenging and time-consuming, we hope that the region will soon be able to begin the rebuilding and healing process.
To aid in the relief efforts for the victims, the Canon Group is making a donation of 5 million yen (approximately US$ 44,247) to the Japanese Red Cross Society and Hita City, Oita prefecture.
Note: Currency translation based on exchange rate of US$1=JPY113.
