BLACK+DECKER™ Introduces New Cordless Inflator

The new BLACK+DECKER™ 20V MAX* Multi-Purpose Inflator is here in time for outdoor fun this summer! Whether you need to fill a soccer ball or a raft, the unit quickly inflates items so you waste no time getting started.

Available summer 2017 at $59.99 MSRP, the cordless inflator features:

3 power sources (12VDC, 120VAC, 20V MAX* battery options)

(12VDC, 120VAC, 20V MAX* battery options) Digital gauge to view current pressure and set target pressure

to view current pressure and set target pressure Automatic shutoff stops the unit once the desired pressure is reached

The inflator operates on the BLACK+DECKER 20V MAX* Lithium Ion Battery System, allowing homeowners to use one battery across a variety of 20V MAX* power tools and outdoor power equipment.

About BLACK+DECKER

Since 1910, BLACK+DECKER has been setting the standard for innovation and design of power tools, outdoor yard care equipment, and home cleaning products. The inventor of the first portable electric drill with pistol grip and trigger switch, BLACK+DECKER has evolved from a small machine shop in Baltimore, Maryland to a global manufacturing powerhouse with a broad line of quality products used in and around the home. When home owners have work to get done, they trust that BLACK+DECKER’s products will do the job efficiently and reliably.