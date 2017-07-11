SAMSUNG ARTIK™ Modules Power Computing at the Edge with SAP® Leonardo IoT Edge Software

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. today announced that two SAMSUNG ARTIK™ IoT gateway system-on-modules have been certified by SAP to run on SAP® Leonardo IoT Edge, supporting interaction between the two solutions. Combining the secure, powerful edge processing of SAMSUNG ARTIK modules with SAP Leonardo will support faster and more flexible deployments of analytics in IoT projects across multiple industries.

As more devices become connected, it is increasingly impractical to send all device data to the cloud for analysis. The need for local or “edge” processing of device data is already evident in manufacturing and other data-intensive industries. The SAMSUNG ARTIK 530 and 710 gateway modules provide a first-rate hardware platform for edge processing, combining an integrated, high-performance, multi-core processor, DRAM and flash memory and multiple radios in a compact module. With the new certification for SAP Leonardo, SAMSUNG ARTIK customers can now utilize SAP Leonardo for edge processing with full confidence, reducing development risk and accelerating the time-to-value for their IoT projects.

SAP Leonardo is the digital innovation system from SAP bringing together the software capabilities of IoT, machine learning, Big Data and analytics on the SAP Cloud Platform, and taking advantage of SAP’s experience, deep process and industry knowledge, and advanced design thinking methodology.

“This certification will help our customers configure edge and cloud processing functionality to meet their needs, allowing them to implement strong, differentiated IoT solutions in a variety of deployment scenarios,” said James Stansberry, Senior Vice President and U.S. head of ARTIK, Samsung Electronics. “SAMSUNG ARTIK will continue to add to our list of technology and distribution partners to support our customers, while expanding our core IoT interoperability, device lifecycle management, security and hardware product offerings.”

“We’re happy to have SAMSUNG ARTIK as our first partner with certified hardware supporting SAP Leonardo,” said Christoph Inauen, Vice President, IoT Go-to-Market and Partnerships for SAP. “The powerful ARTIK modules provide an excellent choice for customers looking to deploy SAP Leonardo IoT Edge computing in IoT projects. We see this capability as particularly important for OEMs and manufacturing customers that produce large quantities of data, and want to process some of that data locally for latency, cost or reliability reasons.”

The SAMSUNG ARTIK 530 and 710 gateway modules are available through worldwide distribution partners. For more information about the SAMSUNG ARTIK platform and development tools, please visit http://artik.io and http://artik.cloud.

SAP and other SAP products and services mentioned herein as well as their respective logos are trademarks or registered trademarks of SAP SE (or an SAP affiliate company) in Germany and other countries. See http://www.sap.com/corporate-en/legal/copyright/index.epx for additional trademark information and notices. All other product and service names mentioned are the trademarks of their respective companies.