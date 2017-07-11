National Geographic Kids and Toyota Set New Record for World’s “Largest Toilet-Paper-Roll Sculpture”

Partnering with Toyota Highlander on the effort, Nat Geo Kids collected submissions from kids around the world this spring. On May 31, the team formally unveiled the record-breaking structure in a ceremony at Nat Geo headquarters in Washington, D.C.

Guinness World Records adjudicator Jimmy Coggins and a team of surveyors from VIKA Capitol assessed the structure and officially ruled it the “Largest Toilet-Paper-Roll Sculpture” based on its gigantic volume of 12.919 cubic meters, or 456.23 cubic feet.

The project aimed to get kids and families excited about STEM, space and upcycling.

“We thought that building a giant sculpture of a rocket, using toilet-paper-roll tubes we usually just throw away, would be a fun way to get conversations started about upcycling and space,” explained Rachel Buchholz, VP and editor-in-chief of National Geographic Kids magazines and digital. “We were completely blown away by the number of kids who participated and added their own creative art to the entries. It was inspiring to see everyone’s contributions come together to form the colossal rocket!”

Students from the British International School of Washington, who had the opportunity to attend the unveiling ceremony, were the largest single donor to the effort with nearly 800 rolls. YouTube personalities Parry Gripp and Hank Green, former U.S. Children’s Poet Laureate J. Patrick Lewis and Major League Soccer stars also contributed their toilet-paper-roll tubes.

Sponsored by Toyota, Nat Geo Kids also partnered on the project with Girls Who Code, The Mars Generation, DIY, National Geographic Education, DreamUp, Life is Good and the California Science Center.

Kids can visit the Nat Geo Kids website to learn more about the record, build their own model rocket, take fun space quizzes and explore more space-related content at natgeokids.com/launch-party.

