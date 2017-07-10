GEODIS manages out-of-gauge refinery modules the multimodal way for Kinetics Technology

This oil and gas sector project involves shipments of oversize columns from across Europe to the Lotos Refinery in Gdansk, Poland where they will be assembled. GEODIS’ Industrial Projects team in Italy secured the contract for the project early this year and started operations in May. The final shipment which completes the project is scheduled for the summer.

One of the principle components of the overall move is a 310-ton column which was transported by barge on the Ems River in Germany to Rotterdam. From there it was trans-shipped onto a coastal vessel, making its way to the refinery’s jetty in Gdansk; here it was unloaded with the aid of a floating crane.

“This was a great example of intermodal transport success, demonstrating close collaboration between our network of teams in Italy, Germany and Poland.” commented GEODIS’ Project Manager, Mario Scannapieco.

Further shipments by break-bulk vessels are now in progress, once more arranged by the GEODIS team in Italy. Three large columns originating in Northern Italy and Spain on arrival at the Port of Gdansk will be transferred to barges for on-carriage to the Lotos refinery.