YouTube’s Amazing Float

Last weekend in London YouTube took to the streets of Pride in style. Unlike most floats that thinly veiled the fact they were 50 year old open top London buses, the YouTube float looked like a vehicle from the next century.

The purpose-built float featured built-in high definition LED screens displaying video content whilst the rest of the vehicle’s contoured fibreglass shell was wrapped in the familiar rainbow swirls. The float featured an open-top viewing platform which transported the party people throughout the parade and the DJ booth on the top deck entertained the crowds below.

The company behind the YouTube float was The Clear Idea. The company specialises in high-tech parade vehicles.

Jonathan Bramey of The Clear Idea noticed that most parade floats looked old and inconsistent with the brands that were hiring them so he set about designing something totally different. “Most floats look awful. They are either ancient, dirty Route Masters or flatbed trucks that look like they have been designed by primary school children. They simply haven’t kept up with the times so I saw this as an opportunity to create modern multi-media floats that brands would be desperate to hire.”