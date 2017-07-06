Epson Wins Five InfoComm 2017 Awards for its Innovative Laser Products

Epson, the number-one selling projector brand worldwide, today announced it received five awards at InfoComm 2017. The world’s first laser interactive display solutions – the BrightLink® 710Ui (epson.com/laser-displays-request-info-form) and the BrightLink Pro 1470Ui (epson.com/laser-displays-request-info-form) – as well as its new PowerLite® 700U (epson.com/laser-displays-request-info-form) ultra short-throw 3LCD laser display, and its flagship laser installation projector, the Pro L25000U (epson.com/For-Work/Projectors/Large-Venue/Pro-L25000U-Laser-WUXGA-3LCD-Projector-w-4K-Enhancement/p/V11H679820), are proud recipients of five prestigious industry awards presented at InfoComm 2017 in Orlando, Fla.

“As the first manufacturer to offer a laser projector with inorganic 3LCD panels and an inorganic phosphor wheel, we are proud and honored to earn five esteemed awards and recognition from industry experts for our constant effort in driving display innovation,” said Gavin Downey, senior product manager, projectors, Epson America, Inc. “Laser is quickly becoming the future of display technology and we will continue to provide consumers with unbeatable solutions that provide uncompromising image quality, enhanced collaborative experiences, high Color Brightness, and virtually no maintenance.”

From flexible installations to diverse connectivity and brilliant image quality, Epson’s award-winning laser projectors and displays offer vibrant images with incredibly precise detail, easy set-up, and up to 20,000 hours[1] of laser light source for a low maintenance high-quality solution that is backed by 25 years of 3LCD road-tested reliability. Epson was honored with the following awards at InfoComm:

The NewBay Media Best of Show Awards honor the most outstanding products exhibited at InfoComm. Recipients are evaluated by panels of InfoComm members and on-site judges against multiple criteria including innovation, performance, feature set, ease of installation, required maintenance, network friendliness, and overall value. The NewBay Media Rental & Staging InfoComm Product Award recognizes the best new products introduced from June 2016 to March 2017, for either the staging or AV rental market.

The Commercial Integrator BEST Awards is a yearly conglomeration of the most outstanding products and services impacting the commercial integration industry. The BEST Awards selections were judged by an unbiased panel of a dozen credible industry leaders, along with the editors of Commercial Integrator, with special consideration given to innovation, functionality, competitive advantages and benefits to the installer.

More About Epson’s Award-Winning Products

As the first manufacturer to combine inorganic 3LCD panels with an inorganic phosphor wheel, Epson continues to build on innovative laser features to connect people and technology with solutions for creative ideas, displays and collaboration across a variety of sectors, including corporate spaces, educational institutions, entertainment venues, and anywhere that long life, minimal maintenance and low cost of operation are significant.

The BrightLink 710Ui and BrightLink Pro 1470Ui are the world’s first interactive laser displays. The BrightLink 710Ui education display converges technology, teachers, students, and their ideas into one seamless digital experience, resulting in a truly collaborative learning environment. The BrightLink Pro 1470Ui for corporate use works on nearly any flat surface, turning it into an interactive finger and touch enabled digital whiteboard – turn it on and start writing – making it the ideal collaboration solution for the modern meeting room.

The PowerLite 700U ultra short-throw 3LCD laser display inspires creativity with stunning color and up to a 130-inch image in portrait or landscape mode with native WUXGA Full HD resolution for vibrant images. Leveraging a wide breadth of features, this display is ideal for signage, break rooms, conference rooms, classrooms, and areas where longevity and image quality combined make a difference.

The Epson Pro L25000U installation laser projector is the world's first 3LCD laser projector with 25,000 lumens of color brightness and 25,000 lumens of white brightness[2]. Designed for high-impact live productions and other large venue applications, the Pro L25000U combines a sealed optical engine with a laser light source and inorganic components for outstanding image quality, durability and reliability.

About Epson

Epson is a global technology leader dedicated to connecting people, things and information with its original efficient, compact and precision technologies. With a lineup that ranges from inkjet printers and digital printing systems to 3LCD projectors, smart glasses, sensing systems and industrial robots, the company is focused on driving innovations and exceeding customer expectations in inkjet, visual communications, wearables and robotics.

Led by the Japan-based Seiko Epson Corporation, the Epson Group comprises more than 72,000 employees in 88 companies around the world, and is proud of its contributions to the communities in which it operates and its ongoing efforts to reduce environmental impacts.

Epson America, Inc., based in Long Beach, Calif., is Epson’s regional headquarters for the U.S., Canada, and Latin America. To learn more about Epson, please visit: epson.com. You may also connect with Epson America on Facebook (facebook.com/Epson), Twitter (twitter.com/EpsonAmerica), YouTube (youtube.com/EpsonAmerica), and Instagram (instagram.com/EpsonAmerica).

1 20,000 hours is the estimated projector life when used in Normal Mode. Actual hours may vary depending on mode and usage environment. The new BrightLink Pro, BrightLink and PowerLite projectors come with a three-year limited warranty. The Pro L-Series projectors have a limited warranty of three years or 20,000 hours, whichever comes first.

2 Color brightness (color light output) and white brightness (white light output) will vary depending on usage conditions. Color light output measured in accordance with IDMS 15.4; white light output measured in accordance with ISO 21118.

Note: Epson and PowerLite are registered trademarks and EPSON Exceed Your Vision is a registered logomark of Seiko Epson Corporation. BrightLink is a registered trademark of Epson America, Inc. All other product names are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of their respective companies. Epson disclaims any and all rights in these marks.