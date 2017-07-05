EMSL Beltsville Earns Certification for HPC Testing in Drinking Water in Maryland

EMSL Analytical, Inc. is pleased to announce that its Beltsville, Maryland laboratory has earned certification by the Maryland Department of the Environment Water Supply Program for heterotrophic plate count (HPC) testing in water samples from the state. The laboratory already holds certifications for E. coli and Total Coliforms analysis.

“We are proud of our Beltsville location for earning this certification for HPC,” said Joseph Frasca, Senior Vice President of Marketing at EMSL Analytical, Inc. “This method takes into consideration the enumeration of aerobic bacteria in some commonly used media and helps to identify the overall microbiological status of the water sample. Microbial growth in water can lead to a number of issues, so it’s important to test the status of water supplies in homes, buildings, offices, schools and more.”

Along with water testing services, EMSL Beltsville is accredited by American Industrial Hygiene Association (AIHA) Environmental Microbiology Laboratory Accreditation Program (EMLAP) and the Environmental Microbiological Proficiency Analytical Testing (EMPAT) Program for fungal testing.

In addition, EMSL Beltsville offers airborne and bulk asbestos testing services. The laboratory utilizes polarized light microscopy (PLM), phase contrast microscopy (PCM) and transmission electron microscopy (TEM) technology. EMSL Beltsville is accredited by the AIHA Environmental Lead Proficiency Analytical Program (ELPAT) and the American Association for Laboratory Accreditation (A2LA) for testing paint chips, soil, dust wipes and air samples for lead.

The laboratory is located at 10768 Baltimore Avenue in Beltsville, Maryland and can be reached by calling (301) 937-5700. For a complete list of EMSL’s laboratory locations, accreditations and capabilities, please visit our website at www.EMSL.com. To contact our Customer Services Center, please email info@EMSL.com .

About EMSL Analytical, Inc.

EMSL Analytical, Inc. is one of the leading testing laboratories with 40 locations throughout the United States and Canada. EMSL is a nationally recognized and locally focused provider specializing in fast laboratory results for mold, bacteria, Legionella, USP 797, pathogens, asbestos, lead, soot, char & ash from fires, VOC’s, odors, radon, formaldehyde, indoor air quality, microbiology, environmental, industrial hygiene, radiological, food, beverage & consumer products and material testing services for the identification of unknown substances. EMSL services both professionals and the general public. EMSL maintains an extensive list of accreditations from leading organizations as well as state and federal regulating bodies including, but not limited to A2LA, AIHA LAP, LLC. (AIHA EMLAP, AIHA IHLAP, AIHA ELLAP), NVLAP, CDC ELITE, CPSC, CA ELAP, NY ELAP, TX DOH, NJDEP and multiple other state accrediting agencies. Please visit our website at www.EMSL.com for a complete listing of accreditations. In addition, EMSL carries a wide range of Sampling Equipment and Investigative Products for environmental professionals.

