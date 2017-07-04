Artist/Producer Big Swede To Release Electronica Album ‘BS In A Downtown Lounge Vol.1’

Los Angeles, CA, July 4th, 2017 – The Swedish born producer/artist Big Swede is releasing his new chill out, downtempo album, “BS In A Downtown Lounge Vol.1,” on July 4th, 2017.



The album includes 15 tracks and mixes electronica with jazz, latin and urban vibes. “I love using both electronic and organic instruments. Trumpet, saxophone, harmonica, piano and acoustic guitar were a few of the instruments used,” says Big Swede.



The release is the first of two albums and Vol.2 is coming in the fall . “There is an interesting group of guests on these tracks. Actor Bo Svenson is featured with spoken word on the first track. Artists/painters Gronk and Tanner Goldbeck are on another track talking about making their art in downtown Los Angeles. These ideas just came to me and I went with them,” continues Big Swede.



A few featured musicians on the album include Papa Dee, Jimmy Z (Eurythmics), Miles Evans (Sting), Haakon Graf (Grafitti) and Oscar Hernandez (Spanish Harlem Orchestra). “It is always great going through the creative process and recording each guest. I want their flavors on these songs,” says Big Swede.

Click to stream ’Big Swede - BS In A Downtown Lounge Vol.1’

Click for ’Big Swede - Downtown Art Dreams’ on YouTube

Click for Big Swede (aka Stefan Svensson) on IMDB

Click for Big Swede on Beatport

Big Swede’s credits include Mercedes Benz “Super Service” Commercial feat. Roger Federer, Dish, Samsung, NCIS, NCIS: Los Angeles, The Mentalist, CSI: Miami, Alphas, 90210, Lie To Me, Keeping Up With The Kardashians, Punk’d, Real World, tour introduction music for Van Halen, and drum samples for KISS and Slash. Collaborations include Reeves Gabrels (The Cure, David Bowie), Les Hemstock (Hemstock & Jennings), Paul Ill (James Blunt, Christina Aguilera), Greg Hampton (Alice Cooper, Lita Ford) and Papa Dee. Learn more at BigSwedeStudios.com