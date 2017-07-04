South Austin Locksmith Announces That New Services Are Now Available

Local company, South Austin Locksmith, recently revealed that new residential and lock services are now available to customers in South Austin Texas and surrounding areas. This expansion is in response to an increase in requests for more specific services which prompted company management to hire more technicians with specialized skills and experiences.



Company insiders reported that the new residential locksmith services that are now available include peephole installation and mailbox lock services that range from mailbox lockout assistance, to lock installation and rekeying.



Safe and vault services are now available as well. This is said to include safecracking, installation, and repair for a variety of different types of safes such as wall safes, flooring safes, fire safes, and walk-in safes.



Management at South Austin Locksmith stated; “We are overjoyed with the addition of our new team members who possess such rare skills that have allowed us to expand our range of service options. We look forward to continued expansions that will allow us to help more customers in need of locksmith services in South Austin.”

About the company: South Austin Locksmith is a local business that provides 24-hour residential, emergency, commercial, automotive, and lock services throughout the area. In addition to providing upfront prices, the company is licensed, bonded, and insured, and committed to responding to service requests within half an hour. To learn more, visit the company website: https://south-austin-locksmith.com/



