Schneider Electric, the global specialist in energy management and automation, today announced the winners its 2017 Global System Integrator Alliance Partner Excellence Awards. The awards recognize SI Alliance partners responsible for the most outstanding growth, technical innovations and great service that have helped the company’s industrial customers meet today’s challenges, while helping them unlock additional business value and uncover potential growth.

“The Global SI Alliance Partner Excellence Awards recognize our system integrator partners who exhibited excellence and commitment to helping our customers realize more value from their operations throughout the past year,” said Madiha Khalfi, Alliance Program Director, System Integrator Channel, Process Automation Business, Schneider Electric. “We’d like to thank the nominees, winners and all our registered and strategic SI Alliance Partners for their achievements. Their commitment to growth, innovation and service continues to help our customers drive measurable real-time improvements in the safety, efficiency, reliability and profitability of their operations. Our SI Alliance Partners are critical to helping us deliver innovation at every level of our customers’ organizations, from integrating more intelligent and connected products to incorporating the newest digital services and applications.”

An awards ceremony to honor the winners took place in Nice, France, on June 28, 2017, as part of Schneider Electric’s SI Alliance global event. The winners of the 2017 Global SI Alliance Partner Excellence Awards include: Business Growth Award: Prime Controls (USA) Prime Controls is recognized for its exceptional plan to grow and extend their collaboration with Schneider Electric. They are a Certified Expert in the control system scope, using Schneider Electric’s PES architecture in several end-user applications.

Certified Expert of the Year: Maicol de Souza (Brazil)

Maicol de Souza is a Certified Expert from Automatus Engenharia. Maicol is recognized for his engineering expertise across Schneider Electric’s PES offer.

Technical Expertise Award (joint): Supertech Instrumentation Services (India) and Convenient Software Solutions (South Africa)

Supertech Instrumentation Services and Convenient Software Solutions are recognized for delivering outstanding solutions encompassing a broad scope of Schneider Electric’s PES offering.

Both companies have demonstrated a superior level expertise and professionalism, succeeding in delivering high-quality implementation and strong customer satisfaction. Both Supertech and Convenient Software Solutions boast highly skilled teams of engineers, including several PES Certified Experts.

Global M580 Partner of the Year: LLC NexusSystems (Russia)

LLC NexusSystems, a dedicated and long-standing SI Alliance partner, is recognized for providing innovative technical and business solutions for more than 27 projects leveraging Schneider Electric’s Modicon M580 ePAC.

Global Telemetry Partner of the Year: True North Automation (Canada)

True North Automation is recognized for its extensive professional experience and expertise in delivering telemetry solutions with the highest revenues in 2016. True North has contributed significantly to the expansion of Schneider Electric’s telemetry solutions in the Canadian market.

Global PES Partner of the Year: Artiflex (South Africa)

Artiflex is recognized for their success and expertise in implementing PES solutions in the water industry. As one of the first adopters of PES, Artiflex boasts a highly skilled team of six Certified Expert engineers.

Schneider Electric’s global System Integrator Alliance Partner Program enables system integrators to enhance their business opportunities by leveraging Schneider Electric’s best-in-class products and solutions. The program offers system integrators a variety of benefits to build their businesses and ensure mutual customers reach their full potential.