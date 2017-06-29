ASUS Launches XG-C100C 10Gbps Network Adapter

ASUS is excited to launch the XG-C100C, an all-new affordable network adapter designed to enable ultra-fast 10Gbps network access for desktop PCs, so you can easily handle the most data-intensive workloads in your office or at home.

The ASUS XG-C100C uses next-generation 10GBase-T (10G) networking technology to deliver speeds of up to 10Gbps –10X faster than standard gigabit Ethernet. XG-C100C supports 10/5/2.5/1Gbps and 100Mbps networking standards, so it’s designed to provide you with the latest Ethernet technology, while ensuring full backward compatibility with your existing network infrastructure.

XG-C100C has a standard RJ45 LAN port so you can easily upgrade to 10Gbps networking using standard, readily available copper network cables, avoiding the need to install costly optical fiber cables. Plus, full compatibility with Windows versions 7, 8.1 and 10 plus Linux Kernel 4.4 allows a wide range of OS choices. In addition, built-in Quality-of-Service (QoS) technology automatically prioritizes bandwidth for gaming, ensuring a smooth, latency-free gaming experience.

Availability & Pricing

The ASUS XG-C100C is available now at leading resellers in North America with suggested MSRP pricing of $99. For additional information on the XG-C100C and the complete line up of networking products, please visit - ASUS North America.

