Fall 2017 CIH® Exam Deadline to Submit Applications Approaches

With just over a month left before the August 1st deadline for individuals to submit their completed applications to sit for the Certified Industrial Hygienist® (CIH®) Fall Exam, the staff at the American Board of Industrial Hygiene® (ABIH®) encourages those interested in pursuing CIH® certification to send in their paperwork.



ABIH® is working diligently to ensure that all applications are received and processed for those planning to take the Fall Exam. The exam period runs from October 1st through November 30th, and is the last opportunity in 2017 to take the CIH® Exam.



The following information must be received by the August 1st deadline to be considered for eligibility to sit for the exam:

Application forms, detailed description of work experience and fees.

Official College or University Degree Transcripts (International Degrees may require extra steps), sent directly from the institution to ABIH®.

Documentation of two hours of Ethics training.

Academic and Continuing Education Coursework sheet documenting IH-related courses, and Continuing Education documentation (certificates, education or employee transcripts, including training duration).

Professional Reference Questionnaires, sent by references directly to ABIH®.



Once all the documentation has been received and processed, Applicants will be notified if they are approved Candidates for the Fall Exam. Candidates are then encouraged to pay the exam fees and schedule their exam appointment through Prometric Testing Centers. Prometric has testing facilities that are available worldwide, but exam slots fill up quickly.



“We encourage industry professionals looking to advance their careers by pursuing the Certified Industrial Hygienist® certification to submit their completed applications soon,” said Yvette-M Smith, PhD and Certification Application Manager of ABIH®. “For those who cannot make the upcoming August deadline, the last day to submit completed applications for the 2018 Spring Exam is February 1st.”



All of the requirements and the eligibility process for those interested in pursuing CIH® certification have been clearly defined in the Candidate Handbook. It can be downloaded at: http://www.abih.org/sites/default/files/downloads/Candidate%20Handbook%20Fall%202017.pdf





To learn more about the American Board of Industrial Hygiene®, Certified Industrial Hygienist® credential or to locate a CIH® to perform industrial hygiene services, please visit www.ABIH.org, email abih@ABIH.org or call (517) 321-2638.



About the American Board of Industrial Hygiene ®

Since 1960, ABIH®, a not-for-profit corporation, has been the world’s largest organization for certifying professionals in the practice of industrial hygiene. ABIH® is the premier credentialing body responsible for ensuring high-quality certification including education, experience, examination, certification maintenance and ethics enforcement. Currently, more than 6900 people in 32 countries are certified to use the CIH® credential.