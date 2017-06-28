Retired Elementary Teacher Continues to Inspire Children through Her Book

Despite retiring from her profession as an elementary school teacher after over three decades, Margie Minter, desires to continue to reach out to children all over the world through her book, “Ollie’s Unlucky Day”. She always possesses a heart that desires to inspire children even when age and retirement have somehow limited her from doing such.



This book features a tale of a birthday surprise gone wrong. In the story, Lucky, the cat, and Ollie, the dog, have been friends for a very long time and have enjoyed playing together and being in each other’s company. When Ollie’s fifth birthday is coming up, his mother, Mrs. Yorkie, puts together a surprise party and invites all of his doggy friends, but leaves out Lucky. As the closest friend of Ollie, Lucky wants to join the party and decides to gate-crash it. What happens after surprises not only the birthday celebrant, but everyone in the event.



This book is highly recommended especially for young readers. It teaches values of friendship and love, and demonstrates how important it is to be a true friend in a seemingly wacky but heartwarming story.



Ollie’s Unlucky Day will be featured as one of the titles during the 2017 National Education Association this coming June 30, 2017. Hurry and grab a copy now!



Ollie’s Unlucky Day

Written by Margee Minter

Published by Tate Publishing

Published date March 24, 2015

Paperback price $9.99



About the Author

Margie Minter is a retired elementary school teacher. She has taught children for thirty-four years and has since been dedicated to her teaching profession which inspired her to write her own book. She received her degree in Bachelor of Science in Elementary Education at the University of Oklahoma in 1953, and later gained a master’s degree in 1957 at the Oklahoma State University. She has been happily married to Dr. Robert Minter for sixty-one years.