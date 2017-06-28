Children’s Book Reminds Us of the Value of Every Learned Lesson

The book, “The Adventures of ’Lil Bear and Blue Bird: A Children’s Book,” wonderfully tells the great adventure of ’Lil Bear and his feathered friend, Blue Bird. The story depicts the unselfish love a mother bear gives to her adorable bundle of joy. Mama bear really ensures that she is able to care for her cub through teaching him every day the many essential things and ways for him to survive in this vast world.

As the story goes, the exploring young bear soon is able to make friends with Blue Bird. They both enjoy their time together in all sorts of fun activities and play. Blue Bird becomes an important part of their family. One day, they were flying a kite they found and were having fun in the woods.

Later on, they soon realize they are lost. Instead of panicking, they try to think and recall everything they learned from mama bear and used these lessons to help them to endure the long night with the hope of being able to get back home in time before the season changes. There are many facets to this adventure and it gave important lessons in life.



Every element that makes a great children’s book can be found in this adorable novel. It showcased genuine emotions and shared a very heart-warming story of adventure, survival and love.



The author certainly made sure that children will really enjoy this exciting tale that has been brought to life on the pages of this book. This a good, fun, and valuable read for your children.



“The Adventures of ’Lil Bear and Blue Bird: A Children’s Book” will be exhibited in the coming 2017 National Education Association on June 30, 2017. See you there and enjoy reading with your children!



“The Adventures of ’Lil Bear and Blue Bird: A Children’s Book”

Written by Karen Dewell

Published by Archway Publishing

Published date March 17, 2017

Paperback price $11.95 from author’s website plus s & h, kkidsbooks.com. $15.95 from other sources, plus s & h.



About the Author

Karen Dewell who wrote the book “The Adventures of ’Lil Bear and Blue Bird: A Children’s Book” dedicated this book to her grandchildren. She hopes that all parents and grandparents who will read this book to their little loved ones will enjoy reading it as much as she enjoyed writing it.