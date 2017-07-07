Author Reveals the Secrets of Beating Macular Degeneration plus Tips for a Healthy Lifestyle

“How I Beat Macular Degeneration in the Early Stages and How You Can, Too!” is great reading for readers of age eighteen and older, for these are the crucial ages in the usage of our eyesight. This book is quite easy to read and understand, and it is very informative and helpful.



“How I Beat Macular Degeneration in the Early Stages and How You Can, Too!” is a really insightful piece of literature. This handbook is filled with guides and tips on proper diet, eye disease prevention, and, basically, a healthy lifestyle. It is composed of diet plans, serving suggestions, and recommended supplements for better eyesight. The author has done a very splendid job of giving his readers a firsthand account of his experience with macular degeneration.



“How I Beat Macular Degeneration in the Early Stages and How You Can, Too!”

Written by Alan McClain

Published by CreateSpace Independent Publishing Platform

Published date August 19, 2015

Paperback price: $19.98



About the author

Alan N. McClain is a paralegal and a former management systems analyst in some of America’s most famous computer and aviation companies, having written many original management operating manuals spanning over 15 years, which led to his work as a traveling auditor and consultant. His wide experience in so many fields led to the devoted research invested in this book and the ways to beat macular degeneration in the early stages.