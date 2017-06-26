Prime Minister of Sweden Lists “Throwing Sandwich” as One of Top Five Things to Do in Swedish Nature

In a comment Sweden’s Prime Minister, Mr. Stefan Löfven, praises the Swedish nature as well as the freedom to roam:

“Sweden’s grand nature in combination with our freedom to roam is one of our greatest assets when it comes to being a great country to visit. Visit Sweden is working hard to get more people to see the benefits of traveling to Sweden for recreation or adventure.”



Mr. Stefan Löfven also lists his top 5 things to do in the Swedish nature:

Having a glass of wine with my wife Ulla, watching the dramatic coastline of Höga kusten near my hometown Örnsköldsvik. Walking in one of Sweden’s grand forests, in its simplicity it’s very relaxing. At my summerhouse in the North of Sweden, nature is in my backyard and it can really clear your mind chopping some wood in the morning. It’s not only about being in nature, it’s also what nature gives. For example Swedish cloudberries, also known as the gold of the North. Try it with a waffle and some ice cream. Stone skipping at a beautiful lake or as we say: “Kasta macka” (throw a sandwich).



Visit Sweden, Sweden’s official tourism board, on the 22nd of May, listed the entire country on Airbnb. The initiative, which gained global attention, was aimed at highlighting the freedom to roam in Sweden and attracting tourists to experience the Swedish nature. The initiative “Sweden on Airbnb” was made possible thanks to the freedom to roam, a Swedish right guaranteed by the constitution that allows people in Sweden to experience nature and enjoy the beautiful Swedish wildlife for free. The only thing you have to pay is respect for the nature and the animals living there.



To find out more about Sweden on Airbnb visit http://airbnb.com/sweden



To watch the film about the campaign visit https://youtu.be/C6671CL5fFg



Contact info Visit Sweden

Jenny Kaiser, President, Visit Sweden USA

Mobile: +1-917-297-8940

Email: jenny.kaiser@visitsweden.com



About Visit Sweden



Visit Sweden is a communications company promoting Sweden as a destination and as a brand. Our vision is to create a desire for Sweden, to encourage more foreign travelers to travel there. Visit Sweden forms partnerships with Swedish regions and other players in the Swedish tourism industry as well as non-tourism organizations to create marketing and communication campaigns and raise the awareness and interest about Sweden as a tourist destination. Visit Sweden is present in 10 countries worldwide and combines local presence with market-wide communication. Visit Sweden has defined their target audience on all markets as The Global Traveler. Common to many in the target group is a curiosity about nature and lifestyle in Sweden. Visit Sweden is equally owned by the Swedish Government through the Ministry of Enterprise & Innovation and the Swedish Tourism Industry through Svensk Turism AB.



About the freedom to roam



Sweden’s freedom to roam concept is based on a constitutional guarantee known as the Right of Public Access, which is a unique institution. The literal meaning of the Swedish term of the Right of Public Access, allemansrätten, is ‘everyman’s right’. It provides anyone living in or visiting Sweden the freedom to roam just about anywhere in the countryside as long as there is no disturbance or destruction of property or the environment. Many Swedes regard the Right of Public Access as part of a cultural heritage, sometimes even as a national symbol. Its origins go back in part to provincial laws and customs dating from the Middle Ages.

