Exosite CTO Mark Benson to Present Keynote at the 2017 Sensors Expo and Conference

Exosite, a leading provider in the Internet of Things (IoT) platform market, today announced that CTO Mark Benson will present at the 2017 Sensors Expo and Conference on June 28 at the McIrney Convention Center located in San Jose, California.

The Sensors Expo & Conference is the largest gathering of engineers and engineering professionals involved in sensors and sensing-related technologies. For over three decades, more than 6,000 professionals have gathered from across the nation and 40+ countries to explore today’s sensor technologies and find the solutions to tomorrow’s sensing challenges. Attendees come to Sensors Expo each year to find sensors to incorporate into their current projects, learn about the latest sensing technologies, and develop networking contacts within the industry.

Benson will present a keynote on June 28 from 9:15-10 a.m. on “The Organizational Psychology of the Internet of Things: How to Use Technology to Drive Behavioral Change.” The presentation will focus on the fact that smart connected products will redefine entire markets and the nature of competition over the coming decade. Benson will discuss how organizations attempting to build smart connected products across divisions, product portfolios, and markets are being faced with a stark reality: creating IoT projects is hard and building a long-term organizational competency around developing IoT projects with excellence is even harder. Based on real-world experience, this presentation covers five key behaviors that successful organizations exhibit along their digital transformation journey as they employ IoT technology solutions to drive behavioral change.

More information on the expo and registration can be found here.

As a proven leader in IoT, Exosite enables the world’s leading manufacturers in consumer, commercial and industrial markets to quickly build and deploy connected products leveraging Murano, Exosite’s cloud-based IoT-enablement platform, and Exchange, a curated library of reusable IoT elements, including industry-proven services, products and content. Exosite also offers technology-driven Digital Transformation Services and Professional Services designed to help organizations develop and execute an IoT strategy for long-term success.



About Mark Benson

As CTO, Mark Benson navigates emerging IoT developments and leads Exosite’s technology strategy to fuel its industry leadership and growth. Over the course of his career, Benson has led highly creative and multi-disciplined teams in the development of advanced, embedded product designs for industrial, medical, aerospace, military and consumer industries. Additionally, he authored the book, “The Art of Software Thermal Management for Embedded Systems,” and several technical papers and articles. Benson holds a bachelor’s degree in computer science from Bethel University in Arden Hills, Minnesota, and a master’s degree in software engineering from the University of Minnesota.

About Exosite

Founded in 2009, Exosite LLC, is an IoT software platform company that allows businesses to strategically leverage the revolutionary world of connected devices. Exosite’s cloud-based services enable the world’s leading original equipment manufacturers in consumer, commercial and industrial markets to quickly build and deploy solutions that accelerate the IoT generation of their business. The company is headquartered in Minneapolis with additional offices in North America, Asia and Europe. For more information, visit www.exosite.com.