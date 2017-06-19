Varick Partners with Vistar Media to Bring Out-of-Home into Omnichannel Programmatic Buying

Varick, an audience-centric digital marketing company, and Vistar Media, a geospatial technology company bridging the space between advertising ecosystems and consumer movement patterns, today announced a partnership to bring programmatic out-of-home (OOH) into Varick’s omnichannel buying solution. Through this partnership, Varick can now access the only DSP and only exchange built for the OOH industry.



Marketers are closer than ever to reaching and engaging with consumers across all channels, but while digital OOH has been transacted programmatically for years, it has largely remained siloed from the rest of the omnichannel suite. By adding OOH to its omnichannel arsenal, Varick is providing marketers with the ability to reach consumers in the real world through audience-targeted media.



“Our marketers care about reaching consumers at the right moment through the most impactful channel, whether that is in an online or offline landscape,” said Kait Boulos, VP of Client Strategy and Partnerships at Varick. “We’ve heard the growing demand for OOH from our marketers; by working with Vistar we can now reach valuable audiences as they move throughout the real-world.”



“We’re thrilled to partner with an innovator like Varick to help marketers realize the programmatic omnichannel vision by bringing OOH into the fold,” said Michael Provenzano, CEO of Vistar Media.



Vistar Media’s unique technology brings reporting and measurement to digital out-of-home media, allowing marketers for the first time to truly understand campaign ROI and gain valuable insights to inform future media planning. By partnering with Vistar Media, Varick can now leverage 1st- and 3rd-party segments to target consumers at critical points in their daily movement patterns, reaching marketers’ target audiences to influence buying behavior and drive brick-and-mortar visitation. Vistar Media provides the only online marketplace to access digital OOH inventory from all media owners with the highest efficiency.



For more information about Vistar or the company’s programmatic out of home solutions, please visit http://www.vistarmedia.com/ or you can direct inquiries to sales@vistarmedia.com.



About Varick

Varick is an audience centric digital marketing company that uses state of the art technology to provide agencies and brands with full funnel, cross-channel strategies to drive brand marketing objectives. Varick, a pioneer in the programmatic space since 2008 was originally founded on New York’s historic Varick Street. With nine offices across the US, Canada and the UK, Varick brings the fast paced spirit of the digital world to a global audience.



About Vistar Media

Vistar Media is a geospatial technology company bridging the space between advertising ecosystems and consumer movement patterns. Founded in 2012, Vistar created the first and only universal marketplace for out-of-home media, building a programmatic platform that has been widely adopted by buyers and sellers. Vistar provides marketers with unprecedented access to consumers at the right place and right time, through a data agnostic system for analyzing consumer movement patterns and activating cross-screen mobile and out-of-home media. For more information, visit www.vistarmedia.com.