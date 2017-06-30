Children’s Book Tackles Speech Difficulties

“The Cow Who Couldn’t Say Moo” is the story of a young cow named Florence, who through perseverance and the help of a new friend, manages to overcome her difficulty making the “M” sound.



Florence had a good life on the farm, but she had one big problem. She couldn’t say “moo” like all the other cows. No matter how hard she tried, she could not say “moo.” When she was just a little calf, the grown-up cows thought she sounded cute and her mother was so proud of this.



With the help of her new friend Moose, and her own determination, Florence finally learned to say “moo” like all the other cows. Those children who have difficulty producing certain letter sounds will especially relate to this story, which will encourage them to keep on trying and never give up.



The book serves as an inspiration to all children who are having difficulty with speech. It would be an excellent tool for parents, educators and speech teachers alike. The author was able to channel well the importance of hard work and perseverance in reaching a goal.

“The Cow Who Couldn’t Say Moo” was one of the titles displayed during the 2017 American Library Association, which took place last June 23, 2017. Grab yourself a copy now!



“The Cow Who Couldn’t Say Moo”

Written by: Frieda Oelrich

Published by: Xlibris

Published date: February 06, 2017

Paperback price: $17.99





About the Author

After twelve years of working in various capacities in her local school, Frieda Oelrich became a first grade and kindergarten teacher. Here she taught and molded the dreams and aspirations of hundreds of students. After retirement, Oelrich continued with subbing, volunteering and teaching summer school. Reading and Literature were her favorite subjects and she really enjoyed writing stories for and with her students. Now that she is retired, she has had the opportunity to fulfill her dream of writing and publishing children’s books. “The Cow Who Couldn’t Say Moo” is her second published work.